THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, DEC. 16, 2021
Tampa Bay Lightning
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|91
|Steven Stamkos
|27
|13
|20
|33
|6
|6
|5
|0
|2
|73
|.178
|D
|77
|Victor Hedman
|28
|6
|22
|28
|12
|20
|1
|0
|1
|72
|.083
|F
|17
|Alex Killorn
|28
|8
|15
|23
|-1
|26
|0
|0
|1
|47
|.170
|F
|18
|Ondrej Palat
|28
|9
|9
|18
|6
|10
|0
|0
|4
|55
|.164
|F
|71
|Anthony Cirelli
|26
|8
|9
|17
|4
|25
|3
|0
|1
|53
|.151
|F
|21
|Brayden Point
|16
|7
|6
|13
|2
|7
|1
|0
|2
|38
|.184
|D
|98
|Mikhail Sergachev
|26
|2
|11
|13
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|39
|.051
|F
|10
|Corey Perry
|28
|6
|5
|11
|3
|19
|2
|0
|1
|61
|.098
|F
|79
|Ross Colton
|28
|2
|8
|10
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|51
|.039
|F
|7
|Mathieu Joseph
|25
|5
|5
|10
|0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|26
|.192
|D
|27
|Ryan McDonagh
|28
|2
|8
|10
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|33
|.061
|F
|14
|Patrick Maroon
|27
|6
|3
|9
|9
|42
|2
|0
|0
|45
|.133
|F
|16
|Taylor Raddysh
|27
|4
|4
|8
|4
|6
|0
|1
|1
|37
|.108
|D
|44
|Jan Rutta
|27
|2
|5
|7
|9
|16
|0
|0
|0
|28
|.071
|F
|41
|Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
|28
|2
|4
|6
|9
|4
|0
|0
|1
|22
|.091
|F
|12
|Alex Barre-Boulet
|14
|3
|2
|5
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.188
|F
|13
|Boris Katchouk
|20
|1
|4
|5
|5
|14
|0
|0
|0
|18
|.056
|D
|24
|Zach Bogosian
|16
|1
|3
|4
|2
|34
|0
|0
|1
|25
|.040
|D
|81
|Erik Cernak
|15
|1
|3
|4
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|34
|.029
|F
|86
|Nikita Kucherov
|3
|1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|9
|.111
|D
|52
|Cal Foote
|17
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|17
|.000
|D
|29
|Andrej Sustr
|8
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.125
|D
|3
|Fredrik Claesson
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|82
|Gabriel Fortier
|7
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.000
|F
|20
|Riley Nash
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|28
|90
|150
|240
|79
|287
|15
|2
|16
|822
|.109
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|28
|74
|120
|194
|-83
|265
|17
|0
|8
|841
|.088
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|88
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|22
|1337
|2.15
|15
|4
|3
|2
|48
|656
|0.927
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Brian Elliott
|6
|366
|2.79
|3
|2
|1
|0
|17
|176
|0.903
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|28
|1720
|2.32
|18
|6
|4
|2
|65
|832
|.912
|90
|150
|287
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|28
|1720
|3.07
|10
|11
|7
|1
|86
|818
|.891
|74
|120
|265
