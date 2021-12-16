THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, DEC. 16, 2021

Tampa Bay Lightning

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F91Steven Stamkos271320336650273.178
D77Victor Hedman2862228122010172.083
F17Alex Killorn2881523-12600147.170
F18Ondrej Palat28991861000455.164
F71Anthony Cirelli26891742530153.151
F21Brayden Point1676132710238.184
D98Mikhail Sergachev262111301400039.051
F10Corey Perry28651131920161.098
F79Ross Colton2828100400051.039
F7Mathieu Joseph2555100801126.192
D27Ryan McDonagh2828103600033.061
F14Patrick Maroon2763994220045.133
F16Taylor Raddysh274484601137.108
D44Jan Rutta2725791600028.071
F41Pierre-Edouard Bellemare282469400122.091
F12Alex Barre-Boulet143250400016.188
F13Boris Katchouk2014551400018.056
D24Zach Bogosian1613423400125.040
D81Erik Cernak1513421000034.029
F86Nikita Kucherov3134001009.111
D52Cal Foote170113400017.000
D29Andrej Sustr8101120008.125
D3Fredrik Claesson4000-100003.000
F82Gabriel Fortier7000-1000011.000
F20Riley Nash3000200001.000
TEAM TOTALS28901502407928715216822.109
OPPONENT TOTALS2874120194-832651708841.088
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
88Andrei Vasilevskiy2213372.1515432486560.927002
1Brian Elliott63662.793210171760.903000
TEAM TOTALS2817202.321864265832.91290150287
OPPONENT TOTALS2817203.0710117186818.89174120265

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you