THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, JAN. 15, 2022
Tampa Bay Lightning
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|91
|Steven Stamkos
|38
|18
|27
|45
|10
|12
|8
|0
|3
|105
|.171
|D
|77
|Victor Hedman
|39
|7
|32
|39
|12
|20
|2
|0
|2
|101
|.069
|F
|17
|Alex Killorn
|39
|11
|24
|35
|3
|34
|0
|0
|1
|69
|.159
|F
|18
|Ondrej Palat
|38
|15
|15
|30
|7
|12
|1
|0
|5
|79
|.190
|F
|21
|Brayden Point
|25
|14
|11
|25
|1
|13
|2
|0
|3
|69
|.203
|F
|71
|Anthony Cirelli
|34
|11
|12
|23
|8
|29
|3
|0
|2
|71
|.155
|F
|10
|Corey Perry
|39
|10
|10
|20
|2
|41
|3
|0
|2
|82
|.122
|D
|98
|Mikhail Sergachev
|35
|2
|16
|18
|-1
|18
|0
|0
|0
|50
|.040
|F
|79
|Ross Colton
|36
|4
|11
|15
|-1
|16
|0
|0
|0
|71
|.056
|D
|27
|Ryan McDonagh
|36
|2
|11
|13
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|43
|.047
|F
|14
|Patrick Maroon
|38
|7
|5
|12
|9
|61
|3
|0
|0
|62
|.113
|F
|41
|Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
|38
|4
|7
|11
|11
|4
|0
|0
|1
|36
|.111
|F
|7
|Mathieu Joseph
|36
|5
|6
|11
|-1
|15
|0
|1
|1
|39
|.128
|F
|86
|Nikita Kucherov
|7
|4
|7
|11
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|28
|.143
|F
|16
|Taylor Raddysh
|35
|4
|5
|9
|4
|8
|0
|1
|1
|45
|.089
|D
|44
|Jan Rutta
|38
|2
|7
|9
|11
|22
|0
|0
|0
|40
|.050
|D
|81
|Erik Cernak
|21
|1
|6
|7
|5
|16
|0
|0
|0
|40
|.025
|D
|24
|Zach Bogosian
|22
|2
|4
|6
|4
|34
|0
|0
|1
|29
|.069
|F
|13
|Boris Katchouk
|29
|2
|4
|6
|2
|25
|0
|0
|1
|28
|.071
|F
|12
|Alex Barre-Boulet
|14
|3
|2
|5
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.188
|D
|52
|Cal Foote
|25
|0
|2
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|24
|.000
|F
|82
|Gabriel Fortier
|10
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|D
|29
|Andrej Sustr
|11
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.111
|D
|3
|Fredrik Claesson
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|D
|74
|Sean Day
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|38
|Remi Elie
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|20
|Riley Nash
|10
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|D
|43
|Darren Raddysh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|39
|130
|224
|354
|83
|416
|24
|2
|23
|1168
|.111
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|39
|109
|176
|285
|-89
|386
|22
|2
|11
|1143
|.095
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|88
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|30
|1816
|2.18
|21
|6
|3
|2
|66
|866
|0.924
|0
|0
|4
|1
|Brian Elliott
|8
|430
|2.78
|3
|2
|2
|0
|20
|199
|0.899
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Maxime Lagace
|2
|98
|6.12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|58
|0.828
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Hugo Alnefelt
|1
|20
|9.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|10
|0.7
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|39
|2386
|2.54
|25
|9
|5
|2
|99
|1133
|.905
|130
|224
|416
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|39
|2386
|3.21
|14
|17
|8
|2
|125
|1163
|.889
|109
|176
|386
