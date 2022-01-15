THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, JAN. 15, 2022

Tampa Bay Lightning

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F91Steven Stamkos381827451012803105.171
D77Victor Hedman39732391220202101.069
F17Alex Killorn3911243533400169.159
F18Ondrej Palat3815153071210579.190
F21Brayden Point2514112511320369.203
F71Anthony Cirelli3411122382930271.155
F10Corey Perry3910102024130282.122
D98Mikhail Sergachev3521618-11800050.040
F79Ross Colton3641115-11600071.056
D27Ryan McDonagh36211134600043.047
F14Patrick Maroon38751296130062.113
F41Pierre-Edouard Bellemare38471111400136.111
F7Mathieu Joseph365611-11501139.128
F86Nikita Kucherov747111220028.143
F16Taylor Raddysh354594801145.089
D44Jan Rutta38279112200040.050
D81Erik Cernak2116751600040.025
D24Zach Bogosian2224643400129.069
F13Boris Katchouk2924622500128.071
F12Alex Barre-Boulet143250400016.188
D52Cal Foote250223400024.000
F82Gabriel Fortier10101-2400014.071
D29Andrej Sustr11101-220009.111
D3Fredrik Claesson4000-100003.000
D74Sean Day2000-200002.000
F38Remi Elie1000-200002.000
F20Riley Nash10000-120009.000
D43Darren Raddysh2000-100002.000
TEAM TOTALS3913022435483416242231168.111
OPPONENT TOTALS39109176285-89386222111143.095
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
88Andrei Vasilevskiy3018162.1821632668660.924004
1Brian Elliott84302.783220201990.899000
33Maxime Lagace2986.12110010580.828000
60Hugo Alnefelt1209.000003100.7000
TEAM TOTALS3923862.5425952991133.905130224416
OPPONENT TOTALS3923863.211417821251163.889109176386

