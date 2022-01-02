THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, JAN. 2, 2022

Tampa Bay Lightning

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F91Steven Stamkos321623395870393.172
D77Victor Hedman337273482020289.079
F17Alex Killorn339202913200157.158
F18Ondrej Palat3310142451000565.154
F71Anthony Cirelli28991842730158.155
F21Brayden Point19108182720249.204
F10Corey Perry33881623720171.113
F79Ross Colton3341014-11600064.063
D98Mikhail Sergachev292121411600042.048
F7Mathieu Joseph305611-1801130.167
F14Patrick Maroon32641085420053.113
D27Ryan McDonagh3328103600036.056
F16Taylor Raddysh304594601139.103
F41Pierre-Edouard Bellemare323589400126.115
D44Jan Rutta3225772000034.059
D24Zach Bogosian2024623400129.069
F12Alex Barre-Boulet143250400016.188
F13Boris Katchouk2414521800022.045
D81Erik Cernak1513421000034.029
F86Nikita Kucherov3134001009.111
D52Cal Foote200111400021.000
F82Gabriel Fortier10101-2400014.071
D29Andrej Sustr9101-120008.125
D3Fredrik Claesson4000-100003.000
D74Sean Day2000-200002.000
F38Remi Elie1000-200002.000
F20Riley Nash8000-120007.000
D43Darren Raddysh2000-100002.000
TEAM TOTALS331071812885435519219975.110
OPPONENT TOTALS3394151245-583211929999.094
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
88Andrei Vasilevskiy2414572.1417432527230.928002
1Brian Elliott84302.783220201990.899000
33Maxime Lagace2986.12110010580.828000
60Hugo Alnefelt1209.000003100.7000
TEAM TOTALS3320262.582175285990.906107181355
OPPONENT TOTALS3320263.12121381103971.89094151321

