THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, JAN. 2, 2022
Tampa Bay Lightning
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|91
|Steven Stamkos
|32
|16
|23
|39
|5
|8
|7
|0
|3
|93
|.172
|D
|77
|Victor Hedman
|33
|7
|27
|34
|8
|20
|2
|0
|2
|89
|.079
|F
|17
|Alex Killorn
|33
|9
|20
|29
|1
|32
|0
|0
|1
|57
|.158
|F
|18
|Ondrej Palat
|33
|10
|14
|24
|5
|10
|0
|0
|5
|65
|.154
|F
|71
|Anthony Cirelli
|28
|9
|9
|18
|4
|27
|3
|0
|1
|58
|.155
|F
|21
|Brayden Point
|19
|10
|8
|18
|2
|7
|2
|0
|2
|49
|.204
|F
|10
|Corey Perry
|33
|8
|8
|16
|2
|37
|2
|0
|1
|71
|.113
|F
|79
|Ross Colton
|33
|4
|10
|14
|-1
|16
|0
|0
|0
|64
|.063
|D
|98
|Mikhail Sergachev
|29
|2
|12
|14
|1
|16
|0
|0
|0
|42
|.048
|F
|7
|Mathieu Joseph
|30
|5
|6
|11
|-1
|8
|0
|1
|1
|30
|.167
|F
|14
|Patrick Maroon
|32
|6
|4
|10
|8
|54
|2
|0
|0
|53
|.113
|D
|27
|Ryan McDonagh
|33
|2
|8
|10
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|36
|.056
|F
|16
|Taylor Raddysh
|30
|4
|5
|9
|4
|6
|0
|1
|1
|39
|.103
|F
|41
|Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
|32
|3
|5
|8
|9
|4
|0
|0
|1
|26
|.115
|D
|44
|Jan Rutta
|32
|2
|5
|7
|7
|20
|0
|0
|0
|34
|.059
|D
|24
|Zach Bogosian
|20
|2
|4
|6
|2
|34
|0
|0
|1
|29
|.069
|F
|12
|Alex Barre-Boulet
|14
|3
|2
|5
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.188
|F
|13
|Boris Katchouk
|24
|1
|4
|5
|2
|18
|0
|0
|0
|22
|.045
|D
|81
|Erik Cernak
|15
|1
|3
|4
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|34
|.029
|F
|86
|Nikita Kucherov
|3
|1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|9
|.111
|D
|52
|Cal Foote
|20
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|21
|.000
|F
|82
|Gabriel Fortier
|10
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|D
|29
|Andrej Sustr
|9
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.125
|D
|3
|Fredrik Claesson
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|D
|74
|Sean Day
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|38
|Remi Elie
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|20
|Riley Nash
|8
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.000
|D
|43
|Darren Raddysh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|33
|107
|181
|288
|54
|355
|19
|2
|19
|975
|.110
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|33
|94
|151
|245
|-58
|321
|19
|2
|9
|999
|.094
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|88
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|24
|1457
|2.14
|17
|4
|3
|2
|52
|723
|0.928
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Brian Elliott
|8
|430
|2.78
|3
|2
|2
|0
|20
|199
|0.899
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Maxime Lagace
|2
|98
|6.12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|58
|0.828
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Hugo Alnefelt
|1
|20
|9.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|10
|0.7
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|33
|2026
|2.58
|21
|7
|5
|2
|85
|990
|.906
|107
|181
|355
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|33
|2026
|3.12
|12
|13
|8
|1
|103
|971
|.890
|94
|151
|321
