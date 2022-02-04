THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, FEB. 4, 2022

Tampa Bay Lightning

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F91Steven Stamkos452032521214804127.157
D77Victor Hedman461037471520203115.087
F17Alex Killorn4615264143830186.174
F18Ondrej Palat4115163191210583.181
F21Brayden Point3216143022030396.167
F71Anthony Cirelli41131528133530383.157
F10Corey Perry4612112344330291.132
D98Mikhail Sergachev422202252000066.030
F79Ross Colton439112011600187.103
F86Nikita Kucherov1151217-1630044.114
D27Ryan McDonagh432151711800050.040
F7Mathieu Joseph43871531702253.151
F41Pierre-Edouard Bellemare45581313401143.116
F14Patrick Maroon45761396530069.101
F16Taylor Raddysh4246102801149.082
D44Jan Rutta42279102800046.043
D81Erik Cernak2116751600040.025
D24Zach Bogosian2324653400132.063
F13Boris Katchouk3624632500133.061
F12Alex Barre-Boulet143250400016.188
D52Cal Foote3204411300031.000
F82Gabriel Fortier10101-2400014.071
D29Andrej Sustr13101-160009.111
D3Fredrik Claesson9000-300004.000
D74Sean Day2000-200002.000
F38Remi Elie1000-200002.000
F20Riley Nash10000-120009.000
D43Darren Raddysh2000-100002.000
TEAM TOTALS46155263418109472294281382.112
OPPONENT TOTALS46126198324-121450254121343.094
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
88Andrei Vasilevskiy3621832.23257428110370.922004
1Brian Elliott94902.574220212270.907000
33Maxime Lagace2986.12110010580.828000
60Hugo Alnefelt1209.000003100.7000
TEAM TOTALS4628142.53010621151332.906155263472
OPPONENT TOTALS4628143.221621921481375.888126198450

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you