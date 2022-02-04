THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, FEB. 4, 2022
Tampa Bay Lightning
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|91
|Steven Stamkos
|45
|20
|32
|52
|12
|14
|8
|0
|4
|127
|.157
|D
|77
|Victor Hedman
|46
|10
|37
|47
|15
|20
|2
|0
|3
|115
|.087
|F
|17
|Alex Killorn
|46
|15
|26
|41
|4
|38
|3
|0
|1
|86
|.174
|F
|18
|Ondrej Palat
|41
|15
|16
|31
|9
|12
|1
|0
|5
|83
|.181
|F
|21
|Brayden Point
|32
|16
|14
|30
|2
|20
|3
|0
|3
|96
|.167
|F
|71
|Anthony Cirelli
|41
|13
|15
|28
|13
|35
|3
|0
|3
|83
|.157
|F
|10
|Corey Perry
|46
|12
|11
|23
|4
|43
|3
|0
|2
|91
|.132
|D
|98
|Mikhail Sergachev
|42
|2
|20
|22
|5
|20
|0
|0
|0
|66
|.030
|F
|79
|Ross Colton
|43
|9
|11
|20
|1
|16
|0
|0
|1
|87
|.103
|F
|86
|Nikita Kucherov
|11
|5
|12
|17
|-1
|6
|3
|0
|0
|44
|.114
|D
|27
|Ryan McDonagh
|43
|2
|15
|17
|11
|8
|0
|0
|0
|50
|.040
|F
|7
|Mathieu Joseph
|43
|8
|7
|15
|3
|17
|0
|2
|2
|53
|.151
|F
|41
|Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
|45
|5
|8
|13
|13
|4
|0
|1
|1
|43
|.116
|F
|14
|Patrick Maroon
|45
|7
|6
|13
|9
|65
|3
|0
|0
|69
|.101
|F
|16
|Taylor Raddysh
|42
|4
|6
|10
|2
|8
|0
|1
|1
|49
|.082
|D
|44
|Jan Rutta
|42
|2
|7
|9
|10
|28
|0
|0
|0
|46
|.043
|D
|81
|Erik Cernak
|21
|1
|6
|7
|5
|16
|0
|0
|0
|40
|.025
|D
|24
|Zach Bogosian
|23
|2
|4
|6
|5
|34
|0
|0
|1
|32
|.063
|F
|13
|Boris Katchouk
|36
|2
|4
|6
|3
|25
|0
|0
|1
|33
|.061
|F
|12
|Alex Barre-Boulet
|14
|3
|2
|5
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.188
|D
|52
|Cal Foote
|32
|0
|4
|4
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|31
|.000
|F
|82
|Gabriel Fortier
|10
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|D
|29
|Andrej Sustr
|13
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.111
|D
|3
|Fredrik Claesson
|9
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|74
|Sean Day
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|38
|Remi Elie
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|20
|Riley Nash
|10
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|D
|43
|Darren Raddysh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|46
|155
|263
|418
|109
|472
|29
|4
|28
|1382
|.112
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|46
|126
|198
|324
|-121
|450
|25
|4
|12
|1343
|.094
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|88
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|36
|2183
|2.23
|25
|7
|4
|2
|81
|1037
|0.922
|0
|0
|4
|1
|Brian Elliott
|9
|490
|2.57
|4
|2
|2
|0
|21
|227
|0.907
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Maxime Lagace
|2
|98
|6.12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|58
|0.828
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Hugo Alnefelt
|1
|20
|9.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|10
|0.7
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|46
|2814
|2.5
|30
|10
|6
|2
|115
|1332
|.906
|155
|263
|472
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|46
|2814
|3.22
|16
|21
|9
|2
|148
|1375
|.888
|126
|198
|450
