THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, MARCH 21, 2023

Tampa Bay Lightning

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F86Nikita Kucherov712872100332804240.117
F21Brayden Point71433881571709204.211
F91Steven Stamkos70304171-5381304216.139
F38Brandon Hagel712732592344613151.179
F17Alex Killorn712232541337114124.177
D98Mikhail Sergachev69746531353201131.053
D77Victor Hedman66737441228001163.043
F20Nicholas Paul691715321331414106.160
F79Ross Colton70161228-729403134.119
F71Anthony Cirelli48111425102712197.113
F10Corey Perry70121224-2476603100.120
D48Nick Perbix5841519131600295.042
D28Ian Cole6831316105700096.031
F7Vladislav Namestnikov576915-21900072.083
D81Erik Cernak611131434900074.014
F14Pat Maroon692911-610700057.035
F41Pierre-Edouard Bellemare644610-93200043.093
D24Zach Bogosian42145-14200051.020
D52Cal Foote2612332800021.048
F84Tanner Jeannot12033-3140009.000
D5Philippe Myers111230400021.048
F22Rudolfs Balcers3101100003.333
D7Haydn Fleury26011-91400027.000
F45Cole Koepke17101-5200012.083
F12Alex Barre-Boulet1000000001.000
F23Mikey Eyssimont9000-31600019.000
F82Gabriel Fortier1000000000.000
D43Darren Raddysh70000000012.000
TEAM TOTALS7124543167648822625392279.108
OPPONENT TOTALS71216337553-898794511272218.097
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
88Andrei Vasilevskiy5331812.731184214316600.914020
1Brian Elliott1810863.1511521575420.895010
TEAM TOTALS7143062.824223632002202.903245431822
OPPONENT TOTALS7143063.242934822302264.892216337879

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you