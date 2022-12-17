THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, DEC. 17, 2022

Tampa Bay Lightning

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F86Nikita Kucherov29113445220503104.106
F91Steven Stamkos29161834516702100.160
F21Brayden Point291615313250590.178
D98Mikhail Sergachev285222722420148.104
F38Brandon Hagel2910132392021155.182
F17Alex Killorn29814228600245.178
F20Nicholas Paul291282013830255.218
D77Victor Hedman271151641200054.019
F79Ross Colton287613-51820143.163
F10Corey Perry295813-62730154.093
D28Ian Cole263811112000042.071
F90Vladislav Namestnikov28167-51100040.025
F71Anthony Cirelli60665000020.000
D48Nick Perbix233368800138.079
D81Erik Cernak2514561800023.043
F14Patrick Maroon29145-44400026.038
F41Pierre-Edouard Bellemare27123-21100013.077
D52Cal Foote1512311600013.077
D5Philippe Myers111230400021.048
F22Rudolfs Balcers3101100003.333
D7Haydn Fleury15011-2200014.000
F45Cole Koepke17101-5200012.083
F12Alex Barre-Boulet1000000001.000
D24Zach Bogosian9000-340007.000
F82Gabriel Fortier1000000000.000
TEAM TOTALS291051932984629729119921.114
OPPONENT TOTALS2984129213-623351979893.094
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
88Andrei Vasilevskiy2112562.6312810556350.913010
1Brian Elliott84843.097100252540.902010
TEAM TOTALS2917562.761991080889.906105193297
OPPONENT TOTALS2917563.4110145099915.88684129335

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you