THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, DEC. 25, 2021

Tampa Bay Lightning

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F91Steven Stamkos291421356860378.179
D77Victor Hedman3072431132020277.091
F17Alex Killorn309162502600150.180
F18Ondrej Palat309101961000457.158
F71Anthony Cirelli28991842730158.155
D98Mikhail Sergachev282121411400041.049
F21Brayden Point1676132710238.184
F10Corey Perry30661232120163.095
F79Ross Colton3029110400053.038
F7Mathieu Joseph2755100801128.179
F14Patrick Maroon296410104220049.122
D27Ryan McDonagh3028103600033.061
F16Taylor Raddysh294594601139.103
F41Pierre-Edouard Bellemare3034710400125.120
D44Jan Rutta2925791800029.069
F12Alex Barre-Boulet143250400016.188
D24Zach Bogosian1814513400127.037
F13Boris Katchouk2114551400018.056
D81Erik Cernak1513421000034.029
F86Nikita Kucherov3134001009.111
D52Cal Foote190114400021.000
F82Gabriel Fortier8101-1000012.083
D29Andrej Sustr8101120008.125
D3Fredrik Claesson4000-100003.000
F20Riley Nash5000200002.000
TEAM TOTALS30961612578429517218868.111
OPPONENT TOTALS3078125203-882791808908.086
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
88Andrei Vasilevskiy2414572.1417432527230.928002
1Brian Elliott73662.783210171760.903000
TEAM TOTALS3018402.32064269899.91496161295
OPPONENT TOTALS3018403.0710137192864.88978125279

