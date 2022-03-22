THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, MARCH 22, 2022

Tampa Bay Lightning

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F91Steven Stamkos602739668221007170.159
D77Victor Hedman611744611330406155.110
F17Alex Killorn61183048052301118.153
F21Brayden Point47232245-325603129.178
F18Ondrej Palat561520351018105106.142
F10Corey Perry61161733751403112.143
F71Anthony Cirelli561418321658303109.128
F86Nikita Kucherov26112132-7840098.112
D98Mikhail Sergachev57526311340101107.047
F79Ross Colton58111425218002108.102
F14Patrick Maroon6091322158830080.113
D27Ryan McDonagh583182181600073.041
F7Mathieu Joseph588101842302267.119
F41Pierre-Edouard Bellemare6071017211701160.117
D44Jan Rutta5721214144000062.032
F0Taylor Raddysh5357125801161.082
D24Zach Bogosian2934743800139.077
D81Erik Cernak3416762700058.017
D52Cal Foote4016741500034.029
F0Boris Katchouk3824632500136.056
F12Alex Barre-Boulet143250400016.188
F82Gabriel Fortier10101-2400014.071
D92Andrej Sustr15101-1600010.100
D3Fredrik Claesson9000-300004.000
D74Sean Day2000-200002.000
F38Remi Elie1000-200002.000
F0Brandon Hagel1000000001.000
F20Riley Nash10000-120009.000
D43Darren Raddysh4000100002.000
TEAM TOTALS61203343546133655394371842.110
OPPONENT TOTALS61170275445-150629375181811.094
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
88Andrei Vasilevskiy4828952.3632124211414110.919004
1Brian Elliott126692.516320283170.912000
33Maxime Lagace2986.12110010580.828000
60Hugo Alnefelt1209.000003100.7000
TEAM TOTALS6137142.543916621551796.906203343655
OPPONENT TOTALS6137143.182230921941833.890170275629

