THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, MARCH 22, 2022
Tampa Bay Lightning
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|91
|Steven Stamkos
|60
|27
|39
|66
|8
|22
|10
|0
|7
|170
|.159
|D
|77
|Victor Hedman
|61
|17
|44
|61
|13
|30
|4
|0
|6
|155
|.110
|F
|17
|Alex Killorn
|61
|18
|30
|48
|0
|52
|3
|0
|1
|118
|.153
|F
|21
|Brayden Point
|47
|23
|22
|45
|-3
|25
|6
|0
|3
|129
|.178
|F
|18
|Ondrej Palat
|56
|15
|20
|35
|10
|18
|1
|0
|5
|106
|.142
|F
|10
|Corey Perry
|61
|16
|17
|33
|7
|51
|4
|0
|3
|112
|.143
|F
|71
|Anthony Cirelli
|56
|14
|18
|32
|16
|58
|3
|0
|3
|109
|.128
|F
|86
|Nikita Kucherov
|26
|11
|21
|32
|-7
|8
|4
|0
|0
|98
|.112
|D
|98
|Mikhail Sergachev
|57
|5
|26
|31
|13
|40
|1
|0
|1
|107
|.047
|F
|79
|Ross Colton
|58
|11
|14
|25
|2
|18
|0
|0
|2
|108
|.102
|F
|14
|Patrick Maroon
|60
|9
|13
|22
|15
|88
|3
|0
|0
|80
|.113
|D
|27
|Ryan McDonagh
|58
|3
|18
|21
|8
|16
|0
|0
|0
|73
|.041
|F
|7
|Mathieu Joseph
|58
|8
|10
|18
|4
|23
|0
|2
|2
|67
|.119
|F
|41
|Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
|60
|7
|10
|17
|21
|17
|0
|1
|1
|60
|.117
|D
|44
|Jan Rutta
|57
|2
|12
|14
|14
|40
|0
|0
|0
|62
|.032
|F
|0
|Taylor Raddysh
|53
|5
|7
|12
|5
|8
|0
|1
|1
|61
|.082
|D
|24
|Zach Bogosian
|29
|3
|4
|7
|4
|38
|0
|0
|1
|39
|.077
|D
|81
|Erik Cernak
|34
|1
|6
|7
|6
|27
|0
|0
|0
|58
|.017
|D
|52
|Cal Foote
|40
|1
|6
|7
|4
|15
|0
|0
|0
|34
|.029
|F
|0
|Boris Katchouk
|38
|2
|4
|6
|3
|25
|0
|0
|1
|36
|.056
|F
|12
|Alex Barre-Boulet
|14
|3
|2
|5
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.188
|F
|82
|Gabriel Fortier
|10
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|D
|92
|Andrej Sustr
|15
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|D
|3
|Fredrik Claesson
|9
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|74
|Sean Day
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|38
|Remi Elie
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|0
|Brandon Hagel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|20
|Riley Nash
|10
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|D
|43
|Darren Raddysh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|61
|203
|343
|546
|133
|655
|39
|4
|37
|1842
|.110
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|61
|170
|275
|445
|-150
|629
|37
|5
|18
|1811
|.094
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|88
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|48
|2895
|2.36
|32
|12
|4
|2
|114
|1411
|0.919
|0
|0
|4
|1
|Brian Elliott
|12
|669
|2.51
|6
|3
|2
|0
|28
|317
|0.912
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Maxime Lagace
|2
|98
|6.12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|58
|0.828
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Hugo Alnefelt
|1
|20
|9.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|10
|0.7
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|61
|3714
|2.54
|39
|16
|6
|2
|155
|1796
|.906
|203
|343
|655
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|61
|3714
|3.18
|22
|30
|9
|2
|194
|1833
|.890
|170
|275
|629
