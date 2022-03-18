THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, MARCH 18, 2022
Tampa Bay Lightning
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|91
|Steven Stamkos
|59
|27
|39
|66
|9
|22
|10
|0
|7
|168
|.161
|D
|77
|Victor Hedman
|60
|17
|43
|60
|13
|28
|4
|0
|6
|152
|.112
|F
|17
|Alex Killorn
|60
|18
|29
|47
|1
|50
|3
|0
|1
|117
|.154
|F
|21
|Brayden Point
|46
|22
|22
|44
|-3
|25
|5
|0
|3
|126
|.175
|F
|18
|Ondrej Palat
|55
|15
|20
|35
|10
|18
|1
|0
|5
|104
|.144
|F
|10
|Corey Perry
|60
|16
|17
|33
|7
|51
|4
|0
|3
|109
|.147
|F
|71
|Anthony Cirelli
|55
|14
|18
|32
|16
|58
|3
|0
|3
|105
|.133
|F
|86
|Nikita Kucherov
|25
|11
|21
|32
|-6
|8
|4
|0
|0
|95
|.116
|D
|98
|Mikhail Sergachev
|56
|5
|26
|31
|13
|40
|1
|0
|1
|106
|.047
|F
|79
|Ross Colton
|57
|11
|14
|25
|2
|16
|0
|0
|2
|108
|.102
|F
|14
|Patrick Maroon
|59
|9
|13
|22
|15
|79
|3
|0
|0
|79
|.114
|D
|27
|Ryan McDonagh
|57
|3
|18
|21
|9
|16
|0
|0
|0
|73
|.041
|F
|7
|Mathieu Joseph
|57
|8
|10
|18
|4
|23
|0
|2
|2
|67
|.119
|F
|41
|Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
|59
|7
|10
|17
|21
|17
|0
|1
|1
|59
|.119
|D
|44
|Jan Rutta
|56
|2
|12
|14
|15
|40
|0
|0
|0
|60
|.033
|F
|16
|Taylor Raddysh
|53
|5
|7
|12
|5
|8
|0
|1
|1
|61
|.082
|D
|24
|Zach Bogosian
|28
|3
|4
|7
|4
|38
|0
|0
|1
|37
|.081
|D
|81
|Erik Cernak
|33
|1
|6
|7
|6
|25
|0
|0
|0
|55
|.018
|D
|52
|Cal Foote
|40
|1
|6
|7
|4
|15
|0
|0
|0
|34
|.029
|F
|13
|Boris Katchouk
|38
|2
|4
|6
|3
|25
|0
|0
|1
|36
|.056
|F
|12
|Alex Barre-Boulet
|14
|3
|2
|5
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.188
|F
|82
|Gabriel Fortier
|10
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|D
|92
|Andrej Sustr
|15
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|D
|3
|Fredrik Claesson
|9
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|74
|Sean Day
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|38
|Remi Elie
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|20
|Riley Nash
|10
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|D
|43
|Darren Raddysh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|60
|202
|341
|543
|138
|636
|38
|4
|37
|1810
|.112
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|60
|168
|271
|439
|-155
|616
|36
|5
|17
|1784
|.094
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|88
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|47
|2836
|2.37
|32
|11
|4
|2
|112
|1384
|0.919
|0
|0
|4
|1
|Brian Elliott
|12
|669
|2.51
|6
|3
|2
|0
|28
|317
|0.912
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Maxime Lagace
|2
|98
|6.12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|58
|0.828
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Hugo Alnefelt
|1
|20
|9.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|10
|0.7
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|60
|3654
|2.55
|39
|15
|6
|2
|153
|1769
|.906
|202
|341
|636
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|60
|3654
|3.22
|21
|30
|9
|2
|193
|1801
|.888
|168
|271
|616
