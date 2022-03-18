THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, MARCH 18, 2022

Tampa Bay Lightning

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F91Steven Stamkos592739669221007168.161
D77Victor Hedman601743601328406152.112
F17Alex Killorn60182947150301117.154
F21Brayden Point46222244-325503126.175
F18Ondrej Palat551520351018105104.144
F10Corey Perry60161733751403109.147
F71Anthony Cirelli551418321658303105.133
F86Nikita Kucherov25112132-6840095.116
D98Mikhail Sergachev56526311340101106.047
F79Ross Colton57111425216002108.102
F14Patrick Maroon5991322157930079.114
D27Ryan McDonagh573182191600073.041
F7Mathieu Joseph578101842302267.119
F41Pierre-Edouard Bellemare5971017211701159.119
D44Jan Rutta5621214154000060.033
F16Taylor Raddysh5357125801161.082
D24Zach Bogosian2834743800137.081
D81Erik Cernak3316762500055.018
D52Cal Foote4016741500034.029
F13Boris Katchouk3824632500136.056
F12Alex Barre-Boulet143250400016.188
F82Gabriel Fortier10101-2400014.071
D92Andrej Sustr15101-1600010.100
D3Fredrik Claesson9000-300004.000
D74Sean Day2000-200002.000
F38Remi Elie1000-200002.000
F20Riley Nash10000-120009.000
D43Darren Raddysh4000100002.000
TEAM TOTALS60202341543138636384371810.112
OPPONENT TOTALS60168271439-155616365171784.094
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
88Andrei Vasilevskiy4728362.3732114211213840.919004
1Brian Elliott126692.516320283170.912000
33Maxime Lagace2986.12110010580.828000
60Hugo Alnefelt1209.000003100.7000
TEAM TOTALS6036542.553915621531769.906202341636
OPPONENT TOTALS6036543.222130921931801.888168271616

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you