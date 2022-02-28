THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, FEB. 28, 2022

Tampa Bay Lightning

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F91Steven Stamkos502534591516806142.176
D77Victor Hedman511140511824204124.089
F17Alex Killorn51162945742301100.160
F21Brayden Point37201636320403109.183
F18Ondrej Palat46151833121410590.167
F71Anthony Cirelli46131629163730396.135
F10Corey Perry5114142874340399.141
D98Mikhail Sergachev472242682500084.024
F86Nikita Kucherov16915241640063.143
F79Ross Colton489112001600192.098
F14Patrick Maroon509918137030073.123
D27Ryan McDonagh4821618111000058.034
F7Mathieu Joseph48881621902261.131
F41Pierre-Edouard Bellemare506915171101146.130
D44Jan Rutta4721012143200049.041
F16Taylor Raddysh4746101801156.071
D81Erik Cernak2416772100043.023
D24Zach Bogosian2324653400132.063
F13Boris Katchouk3624632500133.061
F12Alex Barre-Boulet143250400016.188
D52Cal Foote3705511500032.000
F82Gabriel Fortier10101-2400014.071
D29Andrej Sustr13101-160009.111
D3Fredrik Claesson9000-300004.000
D74Sean Day2000-200002.000
F38Remi Elie1000-200002.000
F20Riley Nash10000-120009.000
D43Darren Raddysh4000100002.000
TEAM TOTALS51175296471146520324321540.114
OPPONENT TOTALS51140223363-158512294131492.094
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
88Andrei Vasilevskiy4024202.28288429211670.921004
1Brian Elliott105502.625220242460.902000
33Maxime Lagace2986.12110010580.828000
60Hugo Alnefelt1209.000003100.7000
TEAM TOTALS5131142.533411621291481.906175296520
OPPONENT TOTALS5131143.271725921671532.886140223512

