THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, FEB. 28, 2022
Tampa Bay Lightning
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|91
|Steven Stamkos
|50
|25
|34
|59
|15
|16
|8
|0
|6
|142
|.176
|D
|77
|Victor Hedman
|51
|11
|40
|51
|18
|24
|2
|0
|4
|124
|.089
|F
|17
|Alex Killorn
|51
|16
|29
|45
|7
|42
|3
|0
|1
|100
|.160
|F
|21
|Brayden Point
|37
|20
|16
|36
|3
|20
|4
|0
|3
|109
|.183
|F
|18
|Ondrej Palat
|46
|15
|18
|33
|12
|14
|1
|0
|5
|90
|.167
|F
|71
|Anthony Cirelli
|46
|13
|16
|29
|16
|37
|3
|0
|3
|96
|.135
|F
|10
|Corey Perry
|51
|14
|14
|28
|7
|43
|4
|0
|3
|99
|.141
|D
|98
|Mikhail Sergachev
|47
|2
|24
|26
|8
|25
|0
|0
|0
|84
|.024
|F
|86
|Nikita Kucherov
|16
|9
|15
|24
|1
|6
|4
|0
|0
|63
|.143
|F
|79
|Ross Colton
|48
|9
|11
|20
|0
|16
|0
|0
|1
|92
|.098
|F
|14
|Patrick Maroon
|50
|9
|9
|18
|13
|70
|3
|0
|0
|73
|.123
|D
|27
|Ryan McDonagh
|48
|2
|16
|18
|11
|10
|0
|0
|0
|58
|.034
|F
|7
|Mathieu Joseph
|48
|8
|8
|16
|2
|19
|0
|2
|2
|61
|.131
|F
|41
|Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
|50
|6
|9
|15
|17
|11
|0
|1
|1
|46
|.130
|D
|44
|Jan Rutta
|47
|2
|10
|12
|14
|32
|0
|0
|0
|49
|.041
|F
|16
|Taylor Raddysh
|47
|4
|6
|10
|1
|8
|0
|1
|1
|56
|.071
|D
|81
|Erik Cernak
|24
|1
|6
|7
|7
|21
|0
|0
|0
|43
|.023
|D
|24
|Zach Bogosian
|23
|2
|4
|6
|5
|34
|0
|0
|1
|32
|.063
|F
|13
|Boris Katchouk
|36
|2
|4
|6
|3
|25
|0
|0
|1
|33
|.061
|F
|12
|Alex Barre-Boulet
|14
|3
|2
|5
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.188
|D
|52
|Cal Foote
|37
|0
|5
|5
|1
|15
|0
|0
|0
|32
|.000
|F
|82
|Gabriel Fortier
|10
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|D
|29
|Andrej Sustr
|13
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.111
|D
|3
|Fredrik Claesson
|9
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|74
|Sean Day
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|38
|Remi Elie
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|20
|Riley Nash
|10
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|D
|43
|Darren Raddysh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|51
|175
|296
|471
|146
|520
|32
|4
|32
|1540
|.114
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|51
|140
|223
|363
|-158
|512
|29
|4
|13
|1492
|.094
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|88
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|40
|2420
|2.28
|28
|8
|4
|2
|92
|1167
|0.921
|0
|0
|4
|1
|Brian Elliott
|10
|550
|2.62
|5
|2
|2
|0
|24
|246
|0.902
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Maxime Lagace
|2
|98
|6.12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|58
|0.828
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Hugo Alnefelt
|1
|20
|9.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|10
|0.7
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|51
|3114
|2.53
|34
|11
|6
|2
|129
|1481
|.906
|175
|296
|520
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|51
|3114
|3.27
|17
|25
|9
|2
|167
|1532
|.886
|140
|223
|512
