THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, APRIL 21, 2022
Tampa Bay Lightning
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|91
|Steven Stamkos
|75
|33
|54
|87
|17
|28
|12
|0
|9
|215
|.153
|D
|77
|Victor Hedman
|76
|19
|54
|73
|22
|32
|5
|0
|6
|198
|.096
|F
|17
|Alex Killorn
|76
|23
|32
|55
|2
|62
|5
|0
|2
|145
|.159
|F
|21
|Brayden Point
|62
|27
|28
|55
|-5
|31
|9
|0
|4
|169
|.160
|F
|86
|Nikita Kucherov
|41
|19
|33
|52
|-7
|16
|6
|0
|0
|137
|.139
|F
|71
|Anthony Cirelli
|71
|16
|25
|41
|15
|66
|3
|1
|4
|138
|.116
|F
|18
|Ondrej Palat
|71
|16
|25
|41
|8
|20
|1
|0
|5
|130
|.123
|F
|10
|Corey Perry
|76
|17
|19
|36
|9
|62
|4
|0
|4
|146
|.116
|D
|98
|Mikhail Sergachev
|72
|7
|29
|36
|3
|50
|1
|0
|1
|138
|.051
|F
|79
|Ross Colton
|73
|19
|16
|35
|3
|22
|1
|0
|3
|145
|.131
|F
|14
|Patrick Maroon
|75
|9
|14
|23
|16
|109
|3
|0
|0
|96
|.094
|D
|27
|Ryan McDonagh
|65
|3
|19
|22
|9
|16
|0
|0
|0
|78
|.038
|F
|41
|Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
|75
|9
|10
|19
|23
|19
|0
|1
|1
|69
|.130
|F
|21
|Mathieu Joseph
|58
|8
|10
|18
|4
|23
|0
|2
|2
|67
|.119
|D
|44
|Jan Rutta
|72
|3
|15
|18
|23
|42
|0
|0
|0
|82
|.037
|F
|11
|Taylor Raddysh
|53
|5
|7
|12
|5
|8
|0
|1
|1
|61
|.082
|D
|81
|Erik Cernak
|49
|1
|10
|11
|5
|39
|0
|0
|0
|82
|.012
|F
|20
|Nicholas Paul
|15
|3
|6
|9
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|28
|.107
|D
|24
|Zach Bogosian
|42
|3
|5
|8
|1
|49
|0
|0
|1
|53
|.057
|D
|52
|Cal Foote
|50
|1
|7
|8
|-1
|21
|0
|0
|0
|42
|.024
|F
|14
|Boris Katchouk
|38
|2
|4
|6
|3
|25
|0
|0
|1
|36
|.056
|F
|12
|Alex Barre-Boulet
|14
|3
|2
|5
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.188
|F
|38
|Brandon Hagel
|16
|3
|0
|3
|-6
|2
|0
|1
|0
|20
|.150
|F
|82
|Gabriel Fortier
|10
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|D
|92
|Andrej Sustr
|15
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|D
|3
|Fredrik Claesson
|9
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|74
|Sean Day
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|38
|Remi Elie
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|0
|Riley Nash
|10
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|D
|43
|Darren Raddysh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|76
|251
|425
|676
|140
|793
|50
|6
|44
|2334
|.108
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|76
|211
|342
|553
|-158
|771
|42
|5
|25
|2251
|.094
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|88
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|59
|3520
|2.49
|35
|18
|5
|2
|146
|1734
|0.916
|0
|1
|6
|1
|Brian Elliott
|17
|946
|2.35
|10
|3
|3
|1
|37
|434
|0.915
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Maxime Lagace
|2
|98
|6.12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|58
|0.828
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Hugo Alnefelt
|1
|20
|9.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|10
|0.7
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|76
|4628
|2.58
|46
|22
|8
|3
|196
|2236
|.906
|251
|425
|793
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|76
|4628
|3.17
|30
|34
|12
|3
|241
|2324
|.892
|211
|342
|771
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.