THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, APRIL 21, 2022

Tampa Bay Lightning

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F91Steven Stamkos7533548717281209215.153
D77Victor Hedman761954732232506198.096
F17Alex Killorn76233255262502145.159
F21Brayden Point62272855-531904169.160
F86Nikita Kucherov41193352-716600137.139
F71Anthony Cirelli711625411566314138.116
F18Ondrej Palat71162541820105130.123
F10Corey Perry76171936962404146.116
D98Mikhail Sergachev7272936350101138.051
F79Ross Colton73191635322103145.131
F14Patrick Maroon75914231610930096.094
D27Ryan McDonagh653192291600078.038
F41Pierre-Edouard Bellemare7591019231901169.130
F21Mathieu Joseph588101842302267.119
D44Jan Rutta7231518234200082.037
F11Taylor Raddysh5357125801161.082
D81Erik Cernak491101153900082.012
F20Nicholas Paul153691700028.107
D24Zach Bogosian4235814900153.057
D52Cal Foote50178-12100042.024
F14Boris Katchouk3824632500136.056
F12Alex Barre-Boulet143250400016.188
F38Brandon Hagel16303-6201020.150
F82Gabriel Fortier10101-2400014.071
D92Andrej Sustr15101-1600010.100
D3Fredrik Claesson9000-300004.000
D74Sean Day2000-200002.000
F38Remi Elie1000-200002.000
F0Riley Nash10000-120009.000
D43Darren Raddysh4000100002.000
TEAM TOTALS76251425676140793506442334.108
OPPONENT TOTALS76211342553-158771425252251.094
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
88Andrei Vasilevskiy5935202.4935185214617340.916016
1Brian Elliott179462.3510331374340.915000
33Maxime Lagace2986.12110010580.828000
60Hugo Alnefelt1209.000003100.7000
TEAM TOTALS7646282.584622831962236.906251425793
OPPONENT TOTALS7646283.1730341232412324.892211342771

