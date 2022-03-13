THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, MARCH 13, 2022

Tampa Bay Lightning

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F91Steven Stamkos572736639221007161.168
D77Victor Hedman581443571228205144.097
F17Alex Killorn58182947148301114.158
F21Brayden Point44222042-425503123.179
F18Ondrej Palat5315193491610596.156
F10Corey Perry58161632651403105.152
F71Anthony Cirelli531318311558303103.126
D98Mikhail Sergachev54526311138101101.050
F86Nikita Kucherov23102030-6640089.112
F79Ross Colton55101424116001104.096
F14Patrick Maroon5791221147730078.115
D27Ryan McDonagh553182191400071.042
F7Mathieu Joseph558101832102265.123
F41Pierre-Edouard Bellemare577916201701155.127
D44Jan Rutta5421214133800057.035
F16Taylor Raddysh5257124801161.082
D24Zach Bogosian2634733800134.088
D81Erik Cernak3116762500050.020
D52Cal Foote4016741500034.029
F13Boris Katchouk3724632500136.056
F12Alex Barre-Boulet143250400016.188
F82Gabriel Fortier10101-2400014.071
D92Andrej Sustr15101-1600010.100
D3Fredrik Claesson9000-300004.000
D74Sean Day2000-200002.000
F38Remi Elie1000-200002.000
F20Riley Nash10000-120009.000
D43Darren Raddysh4000100002.000
TEAM TOTALS58196331527123620364351740.113
OPPONENT TOTALS58166267433-140598355171723.096
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
88Andrei Vasilevskiy4527162.4330114211013230.917004
1Brian Elliott126692.516320283170.912000
33Maxime Lagace2986.12110010580.828000
60Hugo Alnefelt1209.000003100.7000
TEAM TOTALS5835342.63715621511708.904196331620
OPPONENT TOTALS5835343.222128921871731.887166267598

