THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, MARCH 13, 2022
Tampa Bay Lightning
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|91
|Steven Stamkos
|57
|27
|36
|63
|9
|22
|10
|0
|7
|161
|.168
|D
|77
|Victor Hedman
|58
|14
|43
|57
|12
|28
|2
|0
|5
|144
|.097
|F
|17
|Alex Killorn
|58
|18
|29
|47
|1
|48
|3
|0
|1
|114
|.158
|F
|21
|Brayden Point
|44
|22
|20
|42
|-4
|25
|5
|0
|3
|123
|.179
|F
|18
|Ondrej Palat
|53
|15
|19
|34
|9
|16
|1
|0
|5
|96
|.156
|F
|10
|Corey Perry
|58
|16
|16
|32
|6
|51
|4
|0
|3
|105
|.152
|F
|71
|Anthony Cirelli
|53
|13
|18
|31
|15
|58
|3
|0
|3
|103
|.126
|D
|98
|Mikhail Sergachev
|54
|5
|26
|31
|11
|38
|1
|0
|1
|101
|.050
|F
|86
|Nikita Kucherov
|23
|10
|20
|30
|-6
|6
|4
|0
|0
|89
|.112
|F
|79
|Ross Colton
|55
|10
|14
|24
|1
|16
|0
|0
|1
|104
|.096
|F
|14
|Patrick Maroon
|57
|9
|12
|21
|14
|77
|3
|0
|0
|78
|.115
|D
|27
|Ryan McDonagh
|55
|3
|18
|21
|9
|14
|0
|0
|0
|71
|.042
|F
|7
|Mathieu Joseph
|55
|8
|10
|18
|3
|21
|0
|2
|2
|65
|.123
|F
|41
|Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
|57
|7
|9
|16
|20
|17
|0
|1
|1
|55
|.127
|D
|44
|Jan Rutta
|54
|2
|12
|14
|13
|38
|0
|0
|0
|57
|.035
|F
|16
|Taylor Raddysh
|52
|5
|7
|12
|4
|8
|0
|1
|1
|61
|.082
|D
|24
|Zach Bogosian
|26
|3
|4
|7
|3
|38
|0
|0
|1
|34
|.088
|D
|81
|Erik Cernak
|31
|1
|6
|7
|6
|25
|0
|0
|0
|50
|.020
|D
|52
|Cal Foote
|40
|1
|6
|7
|4
|15
|0
|0
|0
|34
|.029
|F
|13
|Boris Katchouk
|37
|2
|4
|6
|3
|25
|0
|0
|1
|36
|.056
|F
|12
|Alex Barre-Boulet
|14
|3
|2
|5
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.188
|F
|82
|Gabriel Fortier
|10
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|D
|92
|Andrej Sustr
|15
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|D
|3
|Fredrik Claesson
|9
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|74
|Sean Day
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|38
|Remi Elie
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|20
|Riley Nash
|10
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|D
|43
|Darren Raddysh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|58
|196
|331
|527
|123
|620
|36
|4
|35
|1740
|.113
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|58
|166
|267
|433
|-140
|598
|35
|5
|17
|1723
|.096
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|88
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|45
|2716
|2.43
|30
|11
|4
|2
|110
|1323
|0.917
|0
|0
|4
|1
|Brian Elliott
|12
|669
|2.51
|6
|3
|2
|0
|28
|317
|0.912
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Maxime Lagace
|2
|98
|6.12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|58
|0.828
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Hugo Alnefelt
|1
|20
|9.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|10
|0.7
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|58
|3534
|2.6
|37
|15
|6
|2
|151
|1708
|.904
|196
|331
|620
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|58
|3534
|3.22
|21
|28
|9
|2
|187
|1731
|.887
|166
|267
|598
