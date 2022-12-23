THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, DEC. 23, 2022

Tampa Bay Lightning

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F86Nikita Kucherov32133649022503113.115
F91Steven Stamkos32162238316702109.147
F21Brayden Point321715322250597.175
D98Mikhail Sergachev3052227-12620150.100
F38Brandon Hagel3212142692031159.203
F17Alex Killorn329142371000252.173
F20Nicholas Paul3213821111230358.224
D77Victor Hedman301171821200061.016
F79Ross Colton318715-41820151.157
F10Corey Perry325914-102730155.091
D28Ian Cole293912142400045.067
F90Vladislav Namestnikov31268-51100046.043
D48Nick Perbix263588800142.071
D81Erik Cernak2816772000026.038
F71Anthony Cirelli91673010024.042
F14Patrick Maroon32145-54900028.036
F41Pierre-Edouard Bellemare30123-31300015.067
D52Cal Foote1712302000014.071
D5Philippe Myers111230400021.048
F22Rudolfs Balcers3101100003.333
D7Haydn Fleury16011-2200016.000
F45Cole Koepke17101-5200012.083
F12Alex Barre-Boulet1000000001.000
D24Zach Bogosian10000-440007.000
F82Gabriel Fortier1000000000.000
TEAM TOTALS3211520932428326311201005.114
OPPONENT TOTALS3296145241-4737420711987.097
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
88Andrei Vasilevskiy2313752.5313910586960.917010
1Brian Elliott95433.317200302830.894010
TEAM TOTALS3219362.7520111088979.903115209326
OPPONENT TOTALS3219363.41121550109999.88696145374

