THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, DEC. 23, 2022
Tampa Bay Lightning
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|86
|Nikita Kucherov
|32
|13
|36
|49
|0
|22
|5
|0
|3
|113
|.115
|F
|91
|Steven Stamkos
|32
|16
|22
|38
|3
|16
|7
|0
|2
|109
|.147
|F
|21
|Brayden Point
|32
|17
|15
|32
|2
|2
|5
|0
|5
|97
|.175
|D
|98
|Mikhail Sergachev
|30
|5
|22
|27
|-1
|26
|2
|0
|1
|50
|.100
|F
|38
|Brandon Hagel
|32
|12
|14
|26
|9
|20
|3
|1
|1
|59
|.203
|F
|17
|Alex Killorn
|32
|9
|14
|23
|7
|10
|0
|0
|2
|52
|.173
|F
|20
|Nicholas Paul
|32
|13
|8
|21
|11
|12
|3
|0
|3
|58
|.224
|D
|77
|Victor Hedman
|30
|1
|17
|18
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|61
|.016
|F
|79
|Ross Colton
|31
|8
|7
|15
|-4
|18
|2
|0
|1
|51
|.157
|F
|10
|Corey Perry
|32
|5
|9
|14
|-10
|27
|3
|0
|1
|55
|.091
|D
|28
|Ian Cole
|29
|3
|9
|12
|14
|24
|0
|0
|0
|45
|.067
|F
|90
|Vladislav Namestnikov
|31
|2
|6
|8
|-5
|11
|0
|0
|0
|46
|.043
|D
|48
|Nick Perbix
|26
|3
|5
|8
|8
|8
|0
|0
|1
|42
|.071
|D
|81
|Erik Cernak
|28
|1
|6
|7
|7
|20
|0
|0
|0
|26
|.038
|F
|71
|Anthony Cirelli
|9
|1
|6
|7
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|24
|.042
|F
|14
|Patrick Maroon
|32
|1
|4
|5
|-5
|49
|0
|0
|0
|28
|.036
|F
|41
|Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
|30
|1
|2
|3
|-3
|13
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.067
|D
|52
|Cal Foote
|17
|1
|2
|3
|0
|20
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|D
|5
|Philippe Myers
|11
|1
|2
|3
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|21
|.048
|F
|22
|Rudolfs Balcers
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.333
|D
|7
|Haydn Fleury
|16
|0
|1
|1
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.000
|F
|45
|Cole Koepke
|17
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.083
|F
|12
|Alex Barre-Boulet
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|24
|Zach Bogosian
|10
|0
|0
|0
|-4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.000
|F
|82
|Gabriel Fortier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|32
|115
|209
|324
|28
|326
|31
|1
|20
|1005
|.114
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|32
|96
|145
|241
|-47
|374
|20
|7
|11
|987
|.097
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|88
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|23
|1375
|2.53
|13
|9
|1
|0
|58
|696
|0.917
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Brian Elliott
|9
|543
|3.31
|7
|2
|0
|0
|30
|283
|0.894
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|32
|1936
|2.75
|20
|11
|1
|0
|88
|979
|.903
|115
|209
|326
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|32
|1936
|3.41
|12
|15
|5
|0
|109
|999
|.886
|96
|145
|374
