THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, JAN. 25, 2022
Tampa Bay Lightning
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|91
|Steven Stamkos
|42
|20
|30
|50
|11
|12
|8
|0
|4
|118
|.169
|D
|77
|Victor Hedman
|43
|9
|35
|44
|12
|20
|2
|0
|2
|107
|.084
|F
|17
|Alex Killorn
|43
|13
|26
|39
|4
|38
|1
|0
|1
|75
|.173
|F
|18
|Ondrej Palat
|38
|15
|15
|30
|7
|12
|1
|0
|5
|79
|.190
|F
|21
|Brayden Point
|29
|16
|12
|28
|0
|20
|3
|0
|3
|85
|.188
|F
|71
|Anthony Cirelli
|38
|11
|15
|26
|10
|33
|3
|0
|2
|75
|.147
|D
|98
|Mikhail Sergachev
|39
|2
|20
|22
|3
|18
|0
|0
|0
|60
|.033
|F
|10
|Corey Perry
|43
|11
|10
|21
|3
|43
|3
|0
|2
|87
|.126
|F
|79
|Ross Colton
|40
|8
|11
|19
|1
|16
|0
|0
|1
|81
|.099
|F
|86
|Nikita Kucherov
|11
|5
|12
|17
|-1
|6
|3
|0
|0
|44
|.114
|D
|27
|Ryan McDonagh
|40
|2
|14
|16
|10
|6
|0
|0
|0
|44
|.045
|F
|7
|Mathieu Joseph
|40
|7
|7
|14
|3
|17
|0
|1
|2
|48
|.146
|F
|41
|Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
|42
|5
|8
|13
|13
|4
|0
|1
|1
|41
|.122
|F
|14
|Patrick Maroon
|42
|7
|5
|12
|9
|63
|3
|0
|0
|65
|.108
|F
|16
|Taylor Raddysh
|39
|4
|6
|10
|3
|8
|0
|1
|1
|46
|.087
|D
|44
|Jan Rutta
|39
|2
|7
|9
|10
|22
|0
|0
|0
|40
|.050
|D
|81
|Erik Cernak
|21
|1
|6
|7
|5
|16
|0
|0
|0
|40
|.025
|D
|24
|Zach Bogosian
|23
|2
|4
|6
|5
|34
|0
|0
|1
|32
|.063
|F
|13
|Boris Katchouk
|33
|2
|4
|6
|4
|25
|0
|0
|1
|33
|.061
|F
|12
|Alex Barre-Boulet
|14
|3
|2
|5
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.188
|D
|52
|Cal Foote
|29
|0
|4
|4
|3
|11
|0
|0
|0
|28
|.000
|F
|82
|Gabriel Fortier
|10
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|D
|29
|Andrej Sustr
|13
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.111
|D
|3
|Fredrik Claesson
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|74
|Sean Day
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|38
|Remi Elie
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|20
|Riley Nash
|10
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|D
|43
|Darren Raddysh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|43
|147
|253
|400
|101
|454
|27
|3
|26
|1286
|.114
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|43
|120
|189
|309
|-113
|430
|23
|4
|12
|1262
|.095
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|88
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|33
|1995
|2.25
|23
|7
|3
|2
|75
|956
|0.922
|0
|0
|4
|1
|Brian Elliott
|9
|490
|2.57
|4
|2
|2
|0
|21
|227
|0.907
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Maxime Lagace
|2
|98
|6.12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|58
|0.828
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Hugo Alnefelt
|1
|20
|9.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|10
|0.7
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|43
|2626
|2.53
|28
|10
|5
|2
|109
|1251
|.905
|147
|253
|454
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|43
|2626
|3.26
|15
|20
|8
|2
|140
|1279
|.886
|120
|189
|430
