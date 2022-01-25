THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, JAN. 25, 2022

Tampa Bay Lightning

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F91Steven Stamkos422030501112804118.169
D77Victor Hedman43935441220202107.084
F17Alex Killorn4313263943810175.173
F18Ondrej Palat3815153071210579.190
F21Brayden Point2916122802030385.188
F71Anthony Cirelli38111526103330275.147
D98Mikhail Sergachev392202231800060.033
F10Corey Perry4311102134330287.126
F79Ross Colton408111911600181.099
F86Nikita Kucherov1151217-1630044.114
D27Ryan McDonagh402141610600044.045
F7Mathieu Joseph40771431701248.146
F41Pierre-Edouard Bellemare42581313401141.122
F14Patrick Maroon42751296330065.108
F16Taylor Raddysh3946103801146.087
D44Jan Rutta39279102200040.050
D81Erik Cernak2116751600040.025
D24Zach Bogosian2324653400132.063
F13Boris Katchouk3324642500133.061
F12Alex Barre-Boulet143250400016.188
D52Cal Foote2904431100028.000
F82Gabriel Fortier10101-2400014.071
D29Andrej Sustr13101-160009.111
D3Fredrik Claesson6000000004.000
D74Sean Day2000-200002.000
F38Remi Elie1000-200002.000
F20Riley Nash10000-120009.000
D43Darren Raddysh2000-100002.000
TEAM TOTALS43147253400101454273261286.114
OPPONENT TOTALS43120189309-113430234121262.095
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
88Andrei Vasilevskiy3319952.2523732759560.922004
1Brian Elliott94902.574220212270.907000
33Maxime Lagace2986.12110010580.828000
60Hugo Alnefelt1209.000003100.7000
TEAM TOTALS4326262.532810521091251.905147253454
OPPONENT TOTALS4326263.261520821401279.886120189430

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you