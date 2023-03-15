THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15, 2023

Tampa Bay Lightning

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F86Nikita Kucherov68276996032804232.116
F21Brayden Point68433780371709202.213
F91Steven Stamkos67273966-4361104208.130
F38Brandon Hagel682432562040612141.170
F17Alex Killorn682131521537114120.175
D98Mikhail Sergachev66742491351201125.056
D77Victor Hedman63637431428001154.039
F20Nicholas Paul661714311429414102.167
F79Ross Colton67151227-429403127.118
F71Anthony Cirelli45111324102712193.118
F10Corey Perry68121224-2376603100.120
D48Nick Perbix5741519131600292.043
D28Ian Cole6531316115700091.033
F7Vladislav Namestnikov576915-21900072.083
D81Erik Cernak581111214700069.014
F14Pat Maroon672911-410500057.035
F41Pierre-Edouard Bellemare61459-83200043.093
D24Zach Bogosian4013414200049.020
D52Cal Foote2612332800021.048
F84Tanner Jeannot9033-2140004.000
D5Philippe Myers111230400021.048
F22Rudolfs Balcers3101100003.333
D7Haydn Fleury26011-91400027.000
F45Cole Koepke17101-5200012.083
F12Alex Barre-Boulet1000000001.000
F23Mikey Eyssimont7000-31600017.000
F82Gabriel Fortier1000000000.000
D43Darren Raddysh4000-100007.000
TEAM TOTALS6823541464954808605382190.107
OPPONENT TOTALS68205317522-938614311262123.097
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
88Andrei Vasilevskiy5130572.6730174213615870.914020
1Brian Elliott1710263.1610521545210.896010
TEAM TOTALS6841212.794022631902108.903235414808
OPPONENT TOTALS6841213.252833722212176.893205317861

