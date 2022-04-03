THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, APRIL 3, 2022

Tampa Bay Lightning

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F91Steven Stamkos6732447612261208195.164
D77Victor Hedman681947661730506181.105
F21Brayden Point54272754-327904152.178
F17Alex Killorn68213152056402125.168
F86Nikita Kucherov33123143-716500116.103
F71Anthony Cirelli631523381764313124.121
F18Ondrej Palat63152237718105118.127
F10Corey Perry68161733657403126.127
D98Mikhail Sergachev64627331246101123.049
F79Ross Colton65141630318003122.115
F14Patrick Maroon6791322149730088.102
D27Ryan McDonagh603182171600075.040
F21Mathieu Joseph588101842302267.119
F41Pierre-Edouard Bellemare6771017211901161.115
D44Jan Rutta6421214164200072.028
F11Taylor Raddysh5357125801161.082
D81Erik Cernak4117843500072.014
D52Cal Foote4517821900038.026
D24Zach Bogosian3634744200149.061
F14Boris Katchouk3824632500136.056
F12Alex Barre-Boulet143250400016.188
F20Nicholas Paul71451200012.083
F38Brandon Hagel8202020109.222
F82Gabriel Fortier10101-2400014.071
D92Andrej Sustr15101-1600010.100
D3Fredrik Claesson9000-300004.000
D74Sean Day2000-200002.000
F38Remi Elie1000-200002.000
F0Riley Nash10000-120009.000
D43Darren Raddysh4000100002.000
TEAM TOTALS68226384610135726476412081.109
OPPONENT TOTALS68187303490-154692395202015.093
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
88Andrei Vasilevskiy5331932.3735144212615570.919014
1Brian Elliott147962.487330333750.912000
33Maxime Lagace2986.12110010580.828000
60Hugo Alnefelt1209.000003100.7000
TEAM TOTALS6841422.534318721722000.907226384726
OPPONENT TOTALS6841423.1825321122162071.891187303692

