THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, APRIL 3, 2022
Tampa Bay Lightning
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|91
|Steven Stamkos
|67
|32
|44
|76
|12
|26
|12
|0
|8
|195
|.164
|D
|77
|Victor Hedman
|68
|19
|47
|66
|17
|30
|5
|0
|6
|181
|.105
|F
|21
|Brayden Point
|54
|27
|27
|54
|-3
|27
|9
|0
|4
|152
|.178
|F
|17
|Alex Killorn
|68
|21
|31
|52
|0
|56
|4
|0
|2
|125
|.168
|F
|86
|Nikita Kucherov
|33
|12
|31
|43
|-7
|16
|5
|0
|0
|116
|.103
|F
|71
|Anthony Cirelli
|63
|15
|23
|38
|17
|64
|3
|1
|3
|124
|.121
|F
|18
|Ondrej Palat
|63
|15
|22
|37
|7
|18
|1
|0
|5
|118
|.127
|F
|10
|Corey Perry
|68
|16
|17
|33
|6
|57
|4
|0
|3
|126
|.127
|D
|98
|Mikhail Sergachev
|64
|6
|27
|33
|12
|46
|1
|0
|1
|123
|.049
|F
|79
|Ross Colton
|65
|14
|16
|30
|3
|18
|0
|0
|3
|122
|.115
|F
|14
|Patrick Maroon
|67
|9
|13
|22
|14
|97
|3
|0
|0
|88
|.102
|D
|27
|Ryan McDonagh
|60
|3
|18
|21
|7
|16
|0
|0
|0
|75
|.040
|F
|21
|Mathieu Joseph
|58
|8
|10
|18
|4
|23
|0
|2
|2
|67
|.119
|F
|41
|Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
|67
|7
|10
|17
|21
|19
|0
|1
|1
|61
|.115
|D
|44
|Jan Rutta
|64
|2
|12
|14
|16
|42
|0
|0
|0
|72
|.028
|F
|11
|Taylor Raddysh
|53
|5
|7
|12
|5
|8
|0
|1
|1
|61
|.082
|D
|81
|Erik Cernak
|41
|1
|7
|8
|4
|35
|0
|0
|0
|72
|.014
|D
|52
|Cal Foote
|45
|1
|7
|8
|2
|19
|0
|0
|0
|38
|.026
|D
|24
|Zach Bogosian
|36
|3
|4
|7
|4
|42
|0
|0
|1
|49
|.061
|F
|14
|Boris Katchouk
|38
|2
|4
|6
|3
|25
|0
|0
|1
|36
|.056
|F
|12
|Alex Barre-Boulet
|14
|3
|2
|5
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.188
|F
|20
|Nicholas Paul
|7
|1
|4
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.083
|F
|38
|Brandon Hagel
|8
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|9
|.222
|F
|82
|Gabriel Fortier
|10
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|D
|92
|Andrej Sustr
|15
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|D
|3
|Fredrik Claesson
|9
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|74
|Sean Day
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|38
|Remi Elie
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|0
|Riley Nash
|10
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|D
|43
|Darren Raddysh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|68
|226
|384
|610
|135
|726
|47
|6
|41
|2081
|.109
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|68
|187
|303
|490
|-154
|692
|39
|5
|20
|2015
|.093
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|88
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|53
|3193
|2.37
|35
|14
|4
|2
|126
|1557
|0.919
|0
|1
|4
|1
|Brian Elliott
|14
|796
|2.48
|7
|3
|3
|0
|33
|375
|0.912
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Maxime Lagace
|2
|98
|6.12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|58
|0.828
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Hugo Alnefelt
|1
|20
|9.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|10
|0.7
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|68
|4142
|2.53
|43
|18
|7
|2
|172
|2000
|.907
|226
|384
|726
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|68
|4142
|3.18
|25
|32
|11
|2
|216
|2071
|.891
|187
|303
|692
