THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, DEC. 13, 2021

Tampa Bay Lightning

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F91Steven Stamkos261319325450267.194
D77Victor Hedman2752227112010169.072
F17Alex Killorn278152302600146.174
F18Ondrej Palat27991861000453.170
F71Anthony Cirelli25891742530151.157
F21Brayden Point1676132710238.184
D98Mikhail Sergachev2521113-11400039.051
F10Corey Perry27651121720156.107
D27Ryan McDonagh2728103600031.065
F79Ross Colton272790400050.040
F7Mathieu Joseph244590801024.167
F14Patrick Maroon2662884220043.140
F16Taylor Raddysh263473601135.086
F41Pierre-Edouard Bellemare272469400122.091
D44Jan Rutta2624681600028.071
F12Alex Barre-Boulet143250400016.188
D24Zach Bogosian1513423400125.040
D81Erik Cernak1513421000034.029
F13Boris Katchouk1913441400018.056
F86Nikita Kucherov3134001009.111
D52Cal Foote160113400015.000
D29Andrej Sustr8101120008.125
D3Fredrik Claesson4000-100003.000
F82Gabriel Fortier7000-1000011.000
F20Riley Nash2000000001.000
TEAM TOTALS27871452327028315215792.110
OPPONENT TOTALS2772116188-752591608811.089
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
88Andrei Vasilevskiy2112742.1714432466260.927002
1Brian Elliott63662.793210171760.903000
TEAM TOTALS2716572.331764263802.91187145283
OPPONENT TOTALS2716573.0710116183788.89072116259

