THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, DEC. 13, 2021
Tampa Bay Lightning
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|91
|Steven Stamkos
|26
|13
|19
|32
|5
|4
|5
|0
|2
|67
|.194
|D
|77
|Victor Hedman
|27
|5
|22
|27
|11
|20
|1
|0
|1
|69
|.072
|F
|17
|Alex Killorn
|27
|8
|15
|23
|0
|26
|0
|0
|1
|46
|.174
|F
|18
|Ondrej Palat
|27
|9
|9
|18
|6
|10
|0
|0
|4
|53
|.170
|F
|71
|Anthony Cirelli
|25
|8
|9
|17
|4
|25
|3
|0
|1
|51
|.157
|F
|21
|Brayden Point
|16
|7
|6
|13
|2
|7
|1
|0
|2
|38
|.184
|D
|98
|Mikhail Sergachev
|25
|2
|11
|13
|-1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|39
|.051
|F
|10
|Corey Perry
|27
|6
|5
|11
|2
|17
|2
|0
|1
|56
|.107
|D
|27
|Ryan McDonagh
|27
|2
|8
|10
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|31
|.065
|F
|79
|Ross Colton
|27
|2
|7
|9
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|50
|.040
|F
|7
|Mathieu Joseph
|24
|4
|5
|9
|0
|8
|0
|1
|0
|24
|.167
|F
|14
|Patrick Maroon
|26
|6
|2
|8
|8
|42
|2
|0
|0
|43
|.140
|F
|16
|Taylor Raddysh
|26
|3
|4
|7
|3
|6
|0
|1
|1
|35
|.086
|F
|41
|Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
|27
|2
|4
|6
|9
|4
|0
|0
|1
|22
|.091
|D
|44
|Jan Rutta
|26
|2
|4
|6
|8
|16
|0
|0
|0
|28
|.071
|F
|12
|Alex Barre-Boulet
|14
|3
|2
|5
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.188
|D
|24
|Zach Bogosian
|15
|1
|3
|4
|2
|34
|0
|0
|1
|25
|.040
|D
|81
|Erik Cernak
|15
|1
|3
|4
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|34
|.029
|F
|13
|Boris Katchouk
|19
|1
|3
|4
|4
|14
|0
|0
|0
|18
|.056
|F
|86
|Nikita Kucherov
|3
|1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|9
|.111
|D
|52
|Cal Foote
|16
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.000
|D
|29
|Andrej Sustr
|8
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.125
|D
|3
|Fredrik Claesson
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|82
|Gabriel Fortier
|7
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.000
|F
|20
|Riley Nash
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|27
|87
|145
|232
|70
|283
|15
|2
|15
|792
|.110
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|27
|72
|116
|188
|-75
|259
|16
|0
|8
|811
|.089
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|88
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|21
|1274
|2.17
|14
|4
|3
|2
|46
|626
|0.927
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Brian Elliott
|6
|366
|2.79
|3
|2
|1
|0
|17
|176
|0.903
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|27
|1657
|2.33
|17
|6
|4
|2
|63
|802
|.911
|87
|145
|283
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|27
|1657
|3.07
|10
|11
|6
|1
|83
|788
|.890
|72
|116
|259
