THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, OCT. 26, 2021
Tampa Bay Lightning
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|91
|Steven Stamkos
|6
|4
|5
|9
|-4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|21
|.190
|D
|77
|Victor Hedman
|6
|0
|7
|7
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|17
|.000
|F
|71
|Anthony Cirelli
|6
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.111
|F
|17
|Alex Killorn
|6
|3
|1
|4
|-1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.375
|F
|86
|Nikita Kucherov
|3
|1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|9
|.111
|F
|18
|Ondrej Palat
|6
|2
|1
|3
|-5
|6
|0
|0
|1
|13
|.154
|F
|21
|Brayden Point
|6
|2
|1
|3
|-5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.143
|D
|98
|Mikhail Sergachev
|6
|1
|2
|3
|-8
|6
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.083
|D
|81
|Erik Cernak
|6
|0
|2
|2
|-2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|24
|.000
|F
|7
|Mathieu Joseph
|6
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.167
|D
|27
|Ryan McDonagh
|6
|0
|2
|2
|-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.000
|F
|41
|Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|79
|Ross Colton
|6
|1
|0
|1
|-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.083
|D
|44
|Jan Rutta
|6
|0
|1
|1
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.000
|F
|12
|Alex Barre-Boulet
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|24
|Zach Bogosian
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|13
|Boris Katchouk
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|14
|Patrick Maroon
|5
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|10
|Corey Perry
|6
|0
|0
|0
|-6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.000
|F
|16
|Taylor Raddysh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|29
|Andrej Sustr
|5
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|6
|16
|30
|46
|-50
|54
|3
|0
|2
|199
|.080
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|6
|25
|39
|64
|48
|56
|3
|0
|3
|178
|.140
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|88
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|5
|307
|3.13
|2
|2
|1
|0
|16
|149
|0.893
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Brian Elliott
|1
|57
|3.16
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|23
|0.87
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|6
|372
|3.17
|2
|3
|1
|0
|19
|172
|.860
|16
|30
|54
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|6
|372
|2.67
|4
|0
|2
|0
|16
|199
|.920
|25
|39
|56
