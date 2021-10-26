THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, OCT. 26, 2021

Tampa Bay Lightning

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F91Steven Stamkos6459-4020121.190
D77Victor Hedman6077-3200017.000
F71Anthony Cirelli6134-120009.111
F17Alex Killorn6314-1100008.375
F86Nikita Kucherov3134001009.111
F18Ondrej Palat6213-5600113.154
F21Brayden Point6213-5200014.143
D98Mikhail Sergachev6123-8600012.083
D81Erik Cernak6022-2600024.000
F7Mathieu Joseph6112020006.167
D27Ryan McDonagh6022-4200013.000
F41Pierre-Edouard Bellemare6011100004.000
F79Ross Colton6101-4200012.083
D44Jan Rutta6011-2200010.000
F12Alex Barre-Boulet1000000000.000
D24Zach Bogosian1000-200001.000
F13Boris Katchouk4000000003.000
F14Patrick Maroon5000-220005.000
F10Corey Perry6000-6000013.000
F16Taylor Raddysh5000-140002.000
D29Andrej Sustr5000-120003.000
TEAM TOTALS6163046-5054302199.080
OPPONENT TOTALS62539644856303178.140
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
88Andrei Vasilevskiy53073.132210161490.893002
1Brian Elliott1573.1601003230.87000
TEAM TOTALS63723.17231019172.860163054
OPPONENT TOTALS63722.67402016199.920253956

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

