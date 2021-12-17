THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, DEC. 17, 2021

Tampa Bay Lightning

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F91Steven Stamkos281321346850276.171
D77Victor Hedman2972330132020275.093
F17Alex Killorn2991524-12600148.188
F18Ondrej Palat29991861000456.161
F71Anthony Cirelli27891742730156.143
F21Brayden Point1676132710238.184
D98Mikhail Sergachev272111301400040.050
F79Ross Colton2929110400051.039
F10Corey Perry29651131920163.095
F7Mathieu Joseph2655100801128.179
D27Ryan McDonagh2928102600033.061
F14Patrick Maroon2863994220047.128
F16Taylor Raddysh284594601139.103
D44Jan Rutta28257101600029.069
F41Pierre-Edouard Bellemare292469400123.087
F12Alex Barre-Boulet143250400016.188
F13Boris Katchouk2114551400018.056
D24Zach Bogosian1713413400126.038
D81Erik Cernak1513421000034.029
F86Nikita Kucherov3134001009.111
D52Cal Foote180113400021.000
D29Andrej Sustr8101120008.125
D3Fredrik Claesson4000-100003.000
F82Gabriel Fortier7000-1000011.000
F20Riley Nash4000200001.000
TEAM TOTALS29921542467929116217849.108
OPPONENT TOTALS2975120195-832751708867.087
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
88Andrei Vasilevskiy2313972.116432496820.928002
1Brian Elliott63662.793210171760.903000
TEAM TOTALS2917802.281964266858.91392154291
OPPONENT TOTALS2917803.0310127188845.89275120275

