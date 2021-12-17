THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, DEC. 17, 2021
Tampa Bay Lightning
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|91
|Steven Stamkos
|28
|13
|21
|34
|6
|8
|5
|0
|2
|76
|.171
|D
|77
|Victor Hedman
|29
|7
|23
|30
|13
|20
|2
|0
|2
|75
|.093
|F
|17
|Alex Killorn
|29
|9
|15
|24
|-1
|26
|0
|0
|1
|48
|.188
|F
|18
|Ondrej Palat
|29
|9
|9
|18
|6
|10
|0
|0
|4
|56
|.161
|F
|71
|Anthony Cirelli
|27
|8
|9
|17
|4
|27
|3
|0
|1
|56
|.143
|F
|21
|Brayden Point
|16
|7
|6
|13
|2
|7
|1
|0
|2
|38
|.184
|D
|98
|Mikhail Sergachev
|27
|2
|11
|13
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|40
|.050
|F
|79
|Ross Colton
|29
|2
|9
|11
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|51
|.039
|F
|10
|Corey Perry
|29
|6
|5
|11
|3
|19
|2
|0
|1
|63
|.095
|F
|7
|Mathieu Joseph
|26
|5
|5
|10
|0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|28
|.179
|D
|27
|Ryan McDonagh
|29
|2
|8
|10
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|33
|.061
|F
|14
|Patrick Maroon
|28
|6
|3
|9
|9
|42
|2
|0
|0
|47
|.128
|F
|16
|Taylor Raddysh
|28
|4
|5
|9
|4
|6
|0
|1
|1
|39
|.103
|D
|44
|Jan Rutta
|28
|2
|5
|7
|10
|16
|0
|0
|0
|29
|.069
|F
|41
|Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
|29
|2
|4
|6
|9
|4
|0
|0
|1
|23
|.087
|F
|12
|Alex Barre-Boulet
|14
|3
|2
|5
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.188
|F
|13
|Boris Katchouk
|21
|1
|4
|5
|5
|14
|0
|0
|0
|18
|.056
|D
|24
|Zach Bogosian
|17
|1
|3
|4
|1
|34
|0
|0
|1
|26
|.038
|D
|81
|Erik Cernak
|15
|1
|3
|4
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|34
|.029
|F
|86
|Nikita Kucherov
|3
|1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|9
|.111
|D
|52
|Cal Foote
|18
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|21
|.000
|D
|29
|Andrej Sustr
|8
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.125
|D
|3
|Fredrik Claesson
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|82
|Gabriel Fortier
|7
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.000
|F
|20
|Riley Nash
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|29
|92
|154
|246
|79
|291
|16
|2
|17
|849
|.108
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|29
|75
|120
|195
|-83
|275
|17
|0
|8
|867
|.087
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|88
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|23
|1397
|2.1
|16
|4
|3
|2
|49
|682
|0.928
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Brian Elliott
|6
|366
|2.79
|3
|2
|1
|0
|17
|176
|0.903
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|29
|1780
|2.28
|19
|6
|4
|2
|66
|858
|.913
|92
|154
|291
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|29
|1780
|3.03
|10
|12
|7
|1
|88
|845
|.892
|75
|120
|275
