THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, OCT. 24, 2021
Tampa Bay Lightning
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|91
|Steven Stamkos
|5
|4
|5
|9
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|18
|.222
|D
|77
|Victor Hedman
|5
|0
|7
|7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.000
|F
|71
|Anthony Cirelli
|5
|1
|3
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.143
|F
|86
|Nikita Kucherov
|3
|1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|9
|.111
|F
|17
|Alex Killorn
|5
|2
|1
|3
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.333
|F
|18
|Ondrej Palat
|5
|2
|1
|3
|-3
|6
|0
|0
|1
|12
|.167
|F
|21
|Brayden Point
|5
|2
|1
|3
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.143
|D
|98
|Mikhail Sergachev
|5
|1
|2
|3
|-7
|6
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.111
|D
|81
|Erik Cernak
|5
|0
|2
|2
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.000
|F
|41
|Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|79
|Ross Colton
|5
|1
|0
|1
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.111
|F
|7
|Mathieu Joseph
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.250
|D
|27
|Ryan McDonagh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|-5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|D
|44
|Jan Rutta
|5
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.000
|D
|24
|Zach Bogosian
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|13
|Boris Katchouk
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|14
|Patrick Maroon
|5
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|10
|Corey Perry
|5
|0
|0
|0
|-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|F
|16
|Taylor Raddysh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|29
|Andrej Sustr
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|5
|15
|28
|43
|-28
|50
|3
|0
|2
|163
|.092
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|5
|20
|34
|54
|28
|50
|3
|0
|2
|153
|.131
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|88
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|5
|307
|3.13
|2
|2
|1
|0
|16
|149
|0.893
|0
|0
|2
|TEAM TOTALS
|5
|312
|3.2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|16
|149
|.869
|15
|28
|50
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|5
|312
|3.0
|3
|0
|2
|0
|15
|163
|.908
|20
|34
|50
