THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, OCT. 24, 2021

Tampa Bay Lightning

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F91Steven Stamkos54590020118.222
D77Victor Hedman50771200016.000
F71Anthony Cirelli5134020007.143
F86Nikita Kucherov3134001009.111
F17Alex Killorn52131100006.333
F18Ondrej Palat5213-3600112.167
F21Brayden Point5213-1200014.143
D98Mikhail Sergachev5123-760009.111
D81Erik Cernak5022-2200019.000
F41Pierre-Edouard Bellemare5011100003.000
F79Ross Colton5101-320009.111
F7Mathieu Joseph5101020004.250
D27Ryan McDonagh5011-520008.000
D44Jan Rutta5011-120007.000
D24Zach Bogosian1000-200001.000
F13Boris Katchouk3000000002.000
F14Patrick Maroon5000-220005.000
F10Corey Perry5000-4000012.000
F16Taylor Raddysh4000-140000.000
D29Andrej Sustr4000020002.000
TEAM TOTALS5152843-2850302163.092
OPPONENT TOTALS52034542850302153.131
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
88Andrei Vasilevskiy53073.132210161490.893002
TEAM TOTALS53123.2221016149.869152850
OPPONENT TOTALS53123.0302015163.908203450

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you