THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, DEC. 24, 2021
Tampa Bay Lightning
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|91
|Steven Stamkos
|29
|14
|21
|35
|6
|8
|6
|0
|3
|78
|.179
|D
|77
|Victor Hedman
|30
|7
|24
|31
|13
|20
|2
|0
|2
|77
|.091
|F
|17
|Alex Killorn
|30
|9
|16
|25
|0
|26
|0
|0
|1
|50
|.180
|F
|18
|Ondrej Palat
|30
|9
|10
|19
|6
|10
|0
|0
|4
|57
|.158
|F
|71
|Anthony Cirelli
|28
|9
|9
|18
|4
|27
|3
|0
|1
|58
|.155
|D
|98
|Mikhail Sergachev
|28
|2
|12
|14
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|41
|.049
|F
|21
|Brayden Point
|16
|7
|6
|13
|2
|7
|1
|0
|2
|38
|.184
|F
|10
|Corey Perry
|30
|6
|6
|12
|3
|21
|2
|0
|1
|63
|.095
|F
|79
|Ross Colton
|30
|2
|9
|11
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|53
|.038
|F
|7
|Mathieu Joseph
|27
|5
|5
|10
|0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|28
|.179
|F
|14
|Patrick Maroon
|29
|6
|4
|10
|10
|42
|2
|0
|0
|49
|.122
|D
|27
|Ryan McDonagh
|30
|2
|8
|10
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|33
|.061
|F
|16
|Taylor Raddysh
|29
|4
|5
|9
|4
|6
|0
|1
|1
|39
|.103
|F
|41
|Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
|30
|3
|4
|7
|10
|4
|0
|0
|1
|25
|.120
|D
|44
|Jan Rutta
|29
|2
|5
|7
|9
|18
|0
|0
|0
|29
|.069
|F
|12
|Alex Barre-Boulet
|14
|3
|2
|5
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.188
|D
|24
|Zach Bogosian
|18
|1
|4
|5
|1
|34
|0
|0
|1
|27
|.037
|F
|13
|Boris Katchouk
|21
|1
|4
|5
|5
|14
|0
|0
|0
|18
|.056
|D
|81
|Erik Cernak
|15
|1
|3
|4
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|34
|.029
|F
|86
|Nikita Kucherov
|3
|1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|9
|.111
|D
|52
|Cal Foote
|19
|0
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|21
|.000
|F
|82
|Gabriel Fortier
|8
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.083
|D
|29
|Andrej Sustr
|8
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.125
|D
|3
|Fredrik Claesson
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|20
|Riley Nash
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|30
|96
|161
|257
|84
|295
|17
|2
|18
|868
|.111
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|30
|78
|125
|203
|-88
|279
|18
|0
|8
|908
|.086
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|88
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|24
|1457
|2.14
|17
|4
|3
|2
|52
|723
|0.928
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Brian Elliott
|7
|366
|2.78
|3
|2
|1
|0
|17
|176
|0.903
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|30
|1840
|2.3
|20
|6
|4
|2
|69
|899
|.914
|96
|161
|295
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|30
|1840
|3.07
|10
|13
|7
|1
|92
|864
|.889
|78
|125
|279
