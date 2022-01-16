THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, JAN. 16, 2022

Tampa Bay Lightning

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F91Steven Stamkos391828461012803107.168
D77Victor Hedman40733401220202102.069
F17Alex Killorn4012243633400171.169
F18Ondrej Palat3815153071210579.190
F21Brayden Point2615112611330373.205
F71Anthony Cirelli3511132483130273.151
F10Corey Perry4010102024330283.120
D98Mikhail Sergachev3621618-11800053.038
F79Ross Colton375111601600173.068
F86Nikita Kucherov849132220032.125
D27Ryan McDonagh37211135600044.045
F14Patrick Maroon39751296130062.113
F41Pierre-Edouard Bellemare39471111400137.108
F7Mathieu Joseph375611-11501141.122
F16Taylor Raddysh364594801145.089
D44Jan Rutta39279102200040.050
D81Erik Cernak2116751600040.025
D24Zach Bogosian2324653400132.063
F13Boris Katchouk3024632500129.069
F12Alex Barre-Boulet143250400016.188
D52Cal Foote260334400024.000
F82Gabriel Fortier10101-2400014.071
D29Andrej Sustr11101-220009.111
D3Fredrik Claesson4000-100003.000
D74Sean Day2000-200002.000
F38Remi Elie1000-200002.000
F20Riley Nash10000-120009.000
D43Darren Raddysh2000-100002.000
TEAM TOTALS4013323036388420252241197.111
OPPONENT TOTALS40110177287-95394222111163.095
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
88Andrei Vasilevskiy3118762.1422632678860.924004
1Brian Elliott84302.783220201990.899000
33Maxime Lagace2986.12110010580.828000
60Hugo Alnefelt1209.000003100.7000
TEAM TOTALS4024462.5269521001153.905133230420
OPPONENT TOTALS4024463.181418821271191.889110177394

