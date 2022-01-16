THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, JAN. 16, 2022
Tampa Bay Lightning
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|91
|Steven Stamkos
|39
|18
|28
|46
|10
|12
|8
|0
|3
|107
|.168
|D
|77
|Victor Hedman
|40
|7
|33
|40
|12
|20
|2
|0
|2
|102
|.069
|F
|17
|Alex Killorn
|40
|12
|24
|36
|3
|34
|0
|0
|1
|71
|.169
|F
|18
|Ondrej Palat
|38
|15
|15
|30
|7
|12
|1
|0
|5
|79
|.190
|F
|21
|Brayden Point
|26
|15
|11
|26
|1
|13
|3
|0
|3
|73
|.205
|F
|71
|Anthony Cirelli
|35
|11
|13
|24
|8
|31
|3
|0
|2
|73
|.151
|F
|10
|Corey Perry
|40
|10
|10
|20
|2
|43
|3
|0
|2
|83
|.120
|D
|98
|Mikhail Sergachev
|36
|2
|16
|18
|-1
|18
|0
|0
|0
|53
|.038
|F
|79
|Ross Colton
|37
|5
|11
|16
|0
|16
|0
|0
|1
|73
|.068
|F
|86
|Nikita Kucherov
|8
|4
|9
|13
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|32
|.125
|D
|27
|Ryan McDonagh
|37
|2
|11
|13
|5
|6
|0
|0
|0
|44
|.045
|F
|14
|Patrick Maroon
|39
|7
|5
|12
|9
|61
|3
|0
|0
|62
|.113
|F
|41
|Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
|39
|4
|7
|11
|11
|4
|0
|0
|1
|37
|.108
|F
|7
|Mathieu Joseph
|37
|5
|6
|11
|-1
|15
|0
|1
|1
|41
|.122
|F
|16
|Taylor Raddysh
|36
|4
|5
|9
|4
|8
|0
|1
|1
|45
|.089
|D
|44
|Jan Rutta
|39
|2
|7
|9
|10
|22
|0
|0
|0
|40
|.050
|D
|81
|Erik Cernak
|21
|1
|6
|7
|5
|16
|0
|0
|0
|40
|.025
|D
|24
|Zach Bogosian
|23
|2
|4
|6
|5
|34
|0
|0
|1
|32
|.063
|F
|13
|Boris Katchouk
|30
|2
|4
|6
|3
|25
|0
|0
|1
|29
|.069
|F
|12
|Alex Barre-Boulet
|14
|3
|2
|5
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.188
|D
|52
|Cal Foote
|26
|0
|3
|3
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|24
|.000
|F
|82
|Gabriel Fortier
|10
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|D
|29
|Andrej Sustr
|11
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.111
|D
|3
|Fredrik Claesson
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|D
|74
|Sean Day
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|38
|Remi Elie
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|20
|Riley Nash
|10
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|D
|43
|Darren Raddysh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|40
|133
|230
|363
|88
|420
|25
|2
|24
|1197
|.111
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|40
|110
|177
|287
|-95
|394
|22
|2
|11
|1163
|.095
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|88
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|31
|1876
|2.14
|22
|6
|3
|2
|67
|886
|0.924
|0
|0
|4
|1
|Brian Elliott
|8
|430
|2.78
|3
|2
|2
|0
|20
|199
|0.899
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Maxime Lagace
|2
|98
|6.12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|58
|0.828
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Hugo Alnefelt
|1
|20
|9.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|10
|0.7
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|40
|2446
|2.5
|26
|9
|5
|2
|100
|1153
|.905
|133
|230
|420
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|40
|2446
|3.18
|14
|18
|8
|2
|127
|1191
|.889
|110
|177
|394
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.