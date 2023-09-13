Rays second. Curtis Mead triples to deep right field. Josh Lowe pops out to Royce Lewis. Osleivis Basabe reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Curtis Mead scores. Christian Bethancourt singles to shallow right field. Osleivis Basabe to third. Vidal Brujan reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Christian Bethancourt to second. Osleivis Basabe out at home. Yandy Diaz doubles to deep left center field. Vidal Brujan scores. Christian Bethancourt scores. Randy Arozarena called out on strikes.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 3, Twins 0.
Rays third. Harold Ramirez strikes out swinging. Isaac Paredes walks. Curtis Mead doubles to deep center field. Isaac Paredes scores. Josh Lowe walks. Osleivis Basabe reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Josh Lowe out at second. Curtis Mead to third. Christian Bethancourt grounds out to shallow infield, Dallas Keuchel to Alex Kirilloff.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 4, Twins 0.
Twins third. Matt Wallner homers to center field. Kyle Farmer homers to left field. Edouard Julien called out on strikes. Jorge Polanco doubles to right field. Royce Lewis flies out to deep center field to Josh Lowe. Max Kepler strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 4, Twins 2.
Twins fifth. Kyle Farmer strikes out swinging. Edouard Julien walks. Jorge Polanco walks. Edouard Julien to second. Royce Lewis grounds out to shallow infield, Taj Bradley to Yandy Diaz. Max Kepler triples to deep right field. Jorge Polanco scores. Edouard Julien scores. Donovan Solano pinch-hitting for Alex Kirilloff. Donovan Solano strikes out on a foul tip.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 4, Twins 4.
Rays ninth. Jonathan Aranda pinch-hitting for Vidal Brujan. Jonathan Aranda strikes out swinging. Yandy Diaz grounds out to shallow infield, Edouard Julien to Donovan Solano. Randy Arozarena homers to left field. Harold Ramirez grounds out to third base, Royce Lewis to Donovan Solano.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 5, Twins 4.
