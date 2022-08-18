Rays third. Jose Siri walks. Francisco Mejia strikes out swinging. Yandy Diaz doubles to left field. Jose Siri scores. Brandon Lowe pops out to Jose Trevino. Randy Arozarena strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 1, Yankees 0.
Rays fifth. Taylor Walls flies out to center field to Estevan Florial. Jose Siri doubles to deep left field. Francisco Mejia singles to right field. Jose Siri to third. Yandy Diaz doubles to left field. Francisco Mejia scores. Jose Siri scores. Brandon Lowe pops out to Jose Trevino. Randy Arozarena hit by pitch. David Peralta pops out to shallow infield to Oswaldo Cabrera.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 3, Yankees 0.
Rays sixth. Harold Ramirez homers to left field. Ji-Man Choi strikes out swinging. Taylor Walls singles to shallow right field. Jose Siri pops out to shortstop to Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Francisco Mejia lines out to shortstop to Isiah Kiner-Falefa.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 4, Yankees 0.
Yankees sixth. Aaron Judge doubles to right field. Gleyber Torres homers to left field. Aaron Judge scores. Anthony Rizzo pops out to shallow infield to Brandon Lowe. Josh Donaldson grounds out to shallow infield, Yandy Diaz to Ji-Man Choi. Oswaldo Cabrera strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 4, Yankees 2.
Yankees seventh. Jose Trevino singles to shallow right field. DJ LeMahieu pinch-hitting for Estevan Florial. DJ LeMahieu singles to shallow right field. Jose Trevino to second. Isiah Kiner-Falefa lines out to center field to Jose Siri. Andrew Benintendi walks. Marwin Gonzalez to second. Jose Trevino to third. Aaron Judge walks. Andrew Benintendi to second. Marwin Gonzalez to third. Jose Trevino scores. Gleyber Torres grounds out to shallow infield. Aaron Judge out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 4, Yankees 3.
Yankees eighth. Anthony Rizzo homers to center field. Josh Donaldson pops out to shallow infield to Ji-Man Choi. Oswaldo Cabrera grounds out to shortstop, Brandon Lowe to Ji-Man Choi. Jose Trevino singles to left field. Marwin Gonzalez lines out to deep left field to David Peralta.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 4, Yankees 4.
Rays tenth. Harold Ramirez grounds out to third base, Oswaldo Cabrera to Anthony Rizzo. Isaac Paredes pinch-hitting for Ji-Man Choi. Isaac Paredes walks. Taylor Walls walks. Isaac Paredes to second. Roman Quinn to third. Jose Siri called out on strikes. Francisco Mejia doubles to right field. Taylor Walls scores. Isaac Paredes scores. Roman Quinn scores. Yandy Diaz pops out to shallow center field to Gleyber Torres.
3 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 7, Yankees 4.
Yankees tenth. Gleyber Torres singles to right field. Aaron Judge to third. Anthony Rizzo walks. Gleyber Torres to second. Josh Donaldson homers to right field. Anthony Rizzo scores. Gleyber Torres scores. Aaron Judge scores.
4 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 8, Rays 7.
