Rays first. Yandy Diaz homers to left field. Wander Franco called out on strikes. Randy Arozarena grounds out to second base, Tony Kemp to Seth Brown. Brandon Lowe flies out to left center field to Chad Pinder.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 1, Athletics 0.
Athletics second. Sean Murphy lines out to third base to Taylor Walls. Stephen Piscotty lines out to center field to Kevin Kiermaier. Seth Brown walks. Chad Pinder singles to right center field. Seth Brown scores. Elvis Andrus flies out to deep left field to Randy Arozarena.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 1, Athletics 1.
Rays third. Mike Zunino strikes out swinging. Yandy Diaz singles to right field. Wander Franco singles to center field, advances to 3rd. Yandy Diaz scores. Fielding error by Cristian Pache. Randy Arozarena singles to center field. Wander Franco scores. Brandon Lowe singles to left field. Randy Arozarena to second. Harold Ramirez reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Brandon Lowe out at second. Randy Arozarena to third. Kevin Kiermaier strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Rays 3, Athletics 1.
Rays fourth. Manuel Margot doubles to deep left field. Taylor Walls called out on strikes. Mike Zunino singles to left field, advances to 2nd. Manuel Margot scores. Yandy Diaz grounds out to shallow infield, Sheldon Neuse to Seth Brown. Wander Franco singles to right center field. Mike Zunino scores. Randy Arozarena flies out to right center field to Cristian Pache.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 5, Athletics 1.
Rays fifth. Brandon Lowe flies out to right center field to Stephen Piscotty. Harold Ramirez singles to second base. Kevin Kiermaier reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Harold Ramirez out at second. Manuel Margot doubles to deep left field. Kevin Kiermaier scores. Taylor Walls lines out to right field to Stephen Piscotty.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 6, Athletics 1.
