Rays second. Isaac Paredes homers to left field. Josh Lowe flies out to left field to Juan Soto. Christian Bethancourt strikes out swinging. Taylor Walls called out on strikes.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 1, Padres 0.
Rays fourth. Luke Raley doubles to deep right center field. Randy Arozarena singles to left field. Luke Raley scores. Isaac Paredes walks. Josh Lowe strikes out swinging. Christian Bethancourt grounds out to shallow infield, Manny Machado to Jake Cronenworth.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 2, Padres 0.
Rays fifth. Taylor Walls doubles to center field. Jose Siri singles to right field. Taylor Walls scores. Yandy Diaz reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Jose Siri out at third. Wander Franco pops out to Manny Machado. Luke Raley doubles to deep right field. Yandy Diaz to third. Randy Arozarena homers to left field. Luke Raley scores. Yandy Diaz scores. Isaac Paredes grounds out to shallow infield, Yu Darvish to Jake Cronenworth.
4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 6, Padres 0.
Padres seventh. Gary Sanchez flies out to deep center field to Jose Siri. Jake Cronenworth strikes out swinging. Nelson Cruz homers to left field. Ha-Seong Kim singles to center field. Trent Grisham strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 6, Padres 1.
Padres eighth. Fernando Tatis Jr. singles to left center field. Juan Soto walks. Fernando Tatis Jr. to second. Manny Machado grounds out to shortstop. Juan Soto out at second. Fernando Tatis Jr. to third. Xander Bogaerts doubles to deep left field. Fernando Tatis Jr. scores. Gary Sanchez lines out to deep right center field to Luke Raley.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 6, Padres 2.
