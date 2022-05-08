Rays third. Kevin Kiermaier singles to left field. Yandy Diaz reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Kevin Kiermaier out at second. Wander Franco singles to shallow right field. Yandy Diaz to second. Harold Ramirez lines out to deep center field to Julio Rodriguez. Wander Franco to third. Yandy Diaz scores. Throwing error by Adam Frazier. Randy Arozarena flies out to shallow right field to Jarred Kelenic.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Rays 1, Mariners 0.
Rays fourth. Brandon Lowe homers to center field. Manuel Margot lines out to second base to Adam Frazier. Mike Zunino walks. Isaac Paredes grounds out to shortstop. Mike Zunino out at second.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 2, Mariners 0.
Mariners fifth. Julio Rodriguez triples to deep right field. Jarred Kelenic grounds out to shallow infield, Brandon Lowe to Yandy Diaz. Cal Raleigh called out on strikes. Adam Frazier singles to right field. Julio Rodriguez scores. Ty France singles to left field. Adam Frazier to second. Dylan Moore strikes out swinging.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 2, Mariners 1.
Rays sixth. Randy Arozarena grounds out to shortstop, Adam Frazier to Ty France. Brandon Lowe homers to right field. Manuel Margot walks. Mike Zunino grounds out to shortstop. Manuel Margot out at second.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 3, Mariners 1.
Rays eighth. Wander Franco singles to center field. Harold Ramirez singles to left field. Wander Franco to second. Randy Arozarena reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Wander Franco scores. Brandon Lowe walks. Randy Arozarena to second. Harold Ramirez to third. Manuel Margot homers to left field. Brandon Lowe scores. Randy Arozarena scores. Harold Ramirez scores. Mike Zunino called out on strikes. Isaac Paredes grounds out to shortstop, Eugenio Suarez to Ty France. Kevin Kiermaier flies out to deep left field to Jesse Winker.
5 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 8, Mariners 1.
Mariners ninth. Eugenio Suarez lines out to center field to Kevin Kiermaier. Stuart Fairchild grounds out to third base, Isaac Paredes to Francisco Mejia. Abraham Toro homers to right field. Julio Rodriguez pops out to Francisco Mejia.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 8, Mariners 2.
