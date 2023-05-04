BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.278.350109121030362467201107274291112
Ramírez.338.40480142741614818100
J.Lowe.329.38982182770619820510
Díaz.327.4321042534508171817001
Arozarena.325.3911172338518291130330
Franco.298.36612120361206201121732
Walls.290.388691920315111016502
Paredes.263.33099172660419620002
Bruján.250.2862055000307010
Siri.244.289418103029315200
Margot.241.3037910193028614520
Bethancourt.224.27467121540511521001
B.Lowe.223.318942021317201333102
Raley.217.2866991540716428010
Mejía.204.2594910103015414001
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals2662.8732328285.221496912097284
Fairbanks000.008037.2300046
Anderson000.001013.0200002
Bristo000.001013.0000014
Burdi000.002003.0100014
Hembree000.001001.1000012
Guerra000.001100.2000020
Springs200.5633016.04111424
Chirinos100.6440014.0611028
Adam001.46130212.18521516
Poche301.59130011.1932175
Thompson101.8610009.2422045
McClanahan602.0277040.0289941651
Eflin402.2555028.024773331
Cleavinger102.53130010.25431612
Fleming003.1861022.221880914
Bradley303.5233015.112662223
Rasmussen323.6666032.03213132934
Kelly203.71110117.016770314
Faucher016.4384014.01610102611
Criswell006.752006.27551210
Beeks026.91112014.1111111298
Kelley019.001002.0222010
Raley0018.001001.0322000

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you