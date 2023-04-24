BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.282.35575114921242248146731751788
Ramírez.373.42259112231510410000
J.Lowe.345.3905512197041549400
Arozarena.341.40982162830522818320
Walls.333.440421614313878201
Siri.318.3332257202817100
Díaz.307.404751823306151112001
Franco.289.36683112490413815431
Bethancourt.273.3474410124047512001
B.Lowe.254.365631716106151121102
Bruján.250.2862055000307010
Mejía.242.31633682004411001
Paredes.209.28467101410311316001
Margot.190.234587112026310210
Raley.188.27348592049419010
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals1932.7122224196.013661591269204
Chirinos000.003009.1300025
Fairbanks000.007037.0300035
Bristo000.001013.0000014
Springs200.5633016.04111424
Cleavinger101.0410008.23210410
Poche101.239007.1721152
McClanahan401.8655029.0186621237
Rasmussen312.0144022.114551726
Adam002.458007.1322147
Bradley202.6122010.18330217
Eflin302.8133016.015551116
Thompson103.186005.2322033
Kelly204.6360011.211660310
Fleming004.7341013.115770511
Beeks015.596209.2666288
Faucher005.9162010.21477229
Criswell006.752006.27551210
Kelley019.001002.0222010

