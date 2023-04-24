|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.282
|.355
|751
|149
|212
|42
|2
|48
|146
|73
|175
|17
|8
|8
|Ramírez
|.373
|.422
|59
|11
|22
|3
|1
|5
|10
|4
|10
|0
|0
|0
|J.Lowe
|.345
|.390
|55
|12
|19
|7
|0
|4
|15
|4
|9
|4
|0
|0
|Arozarena
|.341
|.409
|82
|16
|28
|3
|0
|5
|22
|8
|18
|3
|2
|0
|Walls
|.333
|.440
|42
|16
|14
|3
|1
|3
|8
|7
|8
|2
|0
|1
|Siri
|.318
|.333
|22
|5
|7
|2
|0
|2
|8
|1
|7
|1
|0
|0
|Díaz
|.307
|.404
|75
|18
|23
|3
|0
|6
|15
|11
|12
|0
|0
|1
|Franco
|.289
|.366
|83
|11
|24
|9
|0
|4
|13
|8
|15
|4
|3
|1
|Bethancourt
|.273
|.347
|44
|10
|12
|4
|0
|4
|7
|5
|12
|0
|0
|1
|B.Lowe
|.254
|.365
|63
|17
|16
|1
|0
|6
|15
|11
|21
|1
|0
|2
|Bruján
|.250
|.286
|20
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|Mejía
|.242
|.316
|33
|6
|8
|2
|0
|0
|4
|4
|11
|0
|0
|1
|Paredes
|.209
|.284
|67
|10
|14
|1
|0
|3
|11
|3
|16
|0
|0
|1
|Margot
|.190
|.234
|58
|7
|11
|2
|0
|2
|6
|3
|10
|2
|1
|0
|Raley
|.188
|.273
|48
|5
|9
|2
|0
|4
|9
|4
|19
|0
|1
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|19
|3
|2.71
|22
|22
|4
|196.0
|136
|61
|59
|12
|69
|204
|Chirinos
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|9.1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Fairbanks
|0
|0
|0.00
|7
|0
|3
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|Bristo
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|1
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Springs
|2
|0
|0.56
|3
|3
|0
|16.0
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|24
|Cleavinger
|1
|0
|1.04
|10
|0
|0
|8.2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|10
|Poche
|1
|0
|1.23
|9
|0
|0
|7.1
|7
|2
|1
|1
|5
|2
|McClanahan
|4
|0
|1.86
|5
|5
|0
|29.0
|18
|6
|6
|2
|12
|37
|Rasmussen
|3
|1
|2.01
|4
|4
|0
|22.1
|14
|5
|5
|1
|7
|26
|Adam
|0
|0
|2.45
|8
|0
|0
|7.1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|4
|7
|Bradley
|2
|0
|2.61
|2
|2
|0
|10.1
|8
|3
|3
|0
|2
|17
|Eflin
|3
|0
|2.81
|3
|3
|0
|16.0
|15
|5
|5
|1
|1
|16
|Thompson
|1
|0
|3.18
|6
|0
|0
|5.2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|3
|Kelly
|2
|0
|4.63
|6
|0
|0
|11.2
|11
|6
|6
|0
|3
|10
|Fleming
|0
|0
|4.73
|4
|1
|0
|13.1
|15
|7
|7
|0
|5
|11
|Beeks
|0
|1
|5.59
|6
|2
|0
|9.2
|6
|6
|6
|2
|8
|8
|Faucher
|0
|0
|5.91
|6
|2
|0
|10.2
|14
|7
|7
|2
|2
|9
|Criswell
|0
|0
|6.75
|2
|0
|0
|6.2
|7
|5
|5
|1
|2
|10
|Kelley
|0
|1
|9.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
