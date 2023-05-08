BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.276.348119122532971471214114300331215
Ramírez.333.39490153051615820100
Arozarena.328.3971282442519301133330
Díaz.325.4351142937509192021001
J.Lowe.315.37189182880619822510
Franco.299.36113422401406201124843
Walls.276.375761921315111118602
Paredes.259.328108192870421721002
Bruján.250.2862055000307010
Margot.247.31385112140210715520
Siri.239.30246101130311517300
Bethancourt.233.27873131750614523001
Raley.233.2967391750716429110
Mejía.212.2635210114015414002
B.Lowe.204.2931032121317201336103
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals2873.0135359313.224111010523112304
Fairbanks000.008037.2300046
Anderson000.001013.0200002
Bristo000.001013.0000014
Burdi000.002003.0100014
Guerra000.003202.2100042
Hembree000.001001.1000012
Springs200.5633016.04111424
Adam001.26150314.110521517
Poche301.38150013.01032187
Chirinos101.8651019.1944068
McClanahan602.0277040.0289941651
Eflin402.2555028.024773331
Thompson102.45120011.0633057
Cleavinger103.00150012.06542614
Rasmussen323.1177037.234131321140
Bradley303.5233015.112662223
Kelly314.26130119.022990315
Fleming004.5571027.228141421315
Faucher016.4384014.01610102611
Beeks126.75132016.013121221011
Criswell006.752006.27551210
Kelley019.001002.0222010
Raley0018.001001.0322000

