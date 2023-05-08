|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.276
|.348
|1191
|225
|329
|71
|4
|71
|214
|114
|300
|33
|12
|15
|Ramírez
|.333
|.394
|90
|15
|30
|5
|1
|6
|15
|8
|20
|1
|0
|0
|Arozarena
|.328
|.397
|128
|24
|42
|5
|1
|9
|30
|11
|33
|3
|3
|0
|Díaz
|.325
|.435
|114
|29
|37
|5
|0
|9
|19
|20
|21
|0
|0
|1
|J.Lowe
|.315
|.371
|89
|18
|28
|8
|0
|6
|19
|8
|22
|5
|1
|0
|Franco
|.299
|.361
|134
|22
|40
|14
|0
|6
|20
|11
|24
|8
|4
|3
|Walls
|.276
|.375
|76
|19
|21
|3
|1
|5
|11
|11
|18
|6
|0
|2
|Paredes
|.259
|.328
|108
|19
|28
|7
|0
|4
|21
|7
|21
|0
|0
|2
|Bruján
|.250
|.286
|20
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|Margot
|.247
|.313
|85
|11
|21
|4
|0
|2
|10
|7
|15
|5
|2
|0
|Siri
|.239
|.302
|46
|10
|11
|3
|0
|3
|11
|5
|17
|3
|0
|0
|Bethancourt
|.233
|.278
|73
|13
|17
|5
|0
|6
|14
|5
|23
|0
|0
|1
|Raley
|.233
|.296
|73
|9
|17
|5
|0
|7
|16
|4
|29
|1
|1
|0
|Mejía
|.212
|.263
|52
|10
|11
|4
|0
|1
|5
|4
|14
|0
|0
|2
|B.Lowe
|.204
|.293
|103
|21
|21
|3
|1
|7
|20
|13
|36
|1
|0
|3
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|28
|7
|3.01
|35
|35
|9
|313.2
|241
|110
|105
|23
|112
|304
|Fairbanks
|0
|0
|0.00
|8
|0
|3
|7.2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|Anderson
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|1
|3.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bristo
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|1
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Burdi
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Guerra
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|2
|0
|2.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|Hembree
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Springs
|2
|0
|0.56
|3
|3
|0
|16.0
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|24
|Adam
|0
|0
|1.26
|15
|0
|3
|14.1
|10
|5
|2
|1
|5
|17
|Poche
|3
|0
|1.38
|15
|0
|0
|13.0
|10
|3
|2
|1
|8
|7
|Chirinos
|1
|0
|1.86
|5
|1
|0
|19.1
|9
|4
|4
|0
|6
|8
|McClanahan
|6
|0
|2.02
|7
|7
|0
|40.0
|28
|9
|9
|4
|16
|51
|Eflin
|4
|0
|2.25
|5
|5
|0
|28.0
|24
|7
|7
|3
|3
|31
|Thompson
|1
|0
|2.45
|12
|0
|0
|11.0
|6
|3
|3
|0
|5
|7
|Cleavinger
|1
|0
|3.00
|15
|0
|0
|12.0
|6
|5
|4
|2
|6
|14
|Rasmussen
|3
|2
|3.11
|7
|7
|0
|37.2
|34
|13
|13
|2
|11
|40
|Bradley
|3
|0
|3.52
|3
|3
|0
|15.1
|12
|6
|6
|2
|2
|23
|Kelly
|3
|1
|4.26
|13
|0
|1
|19.0
|22
|9
|9
|0
|3
|15
|Fleming
|0
|0
|4.55
|7
|1
|0
|27.2
|28
|14
|14
|2
|13
|15
|Faucher
|0
|1
|6.43
|8
|4
|0
|14.0
|16
|10
|10
|2
|6
|11
|Beeks
|1
|2
|6.75
|13
|2
|0
|16.0
|13
|12
|12
|2
|10
|11
|Criswell
|0
|0
|6.75
|2
|0
|0
|6.2
|7
|5
|5
|1
|2
|10
|Kelley
|0
|1
|9.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Raley
|0
|0
|18.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
