BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.272.345128623135072475220127322371315
Arozarena.319.3941352443519301337340
Díaz.317.4281263040609192223001
Ramírez.316.37498153151615822100
Franco.310.369145234514072312241143
J.Lowe.309.36897193080720924610
Raley.262.32384112250817531110
Walls.262.361842022316121221602
Paredes.254.320114192970421723002
Margot.253.33087112240210915520
Bruján.250.2862055000307010
Bethancourt.228.27179131850614523001
Siri.208.26753101130311520300
Mejía.200.2625510114015514002
B.Lowe.193.2901092121317201538103
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals2992.95383810338.226111611124124324
Fairbanks000.008037.2300046
Anderson000.002015.0200012
Guerra000.004203.2100062
Bristo000.001013.0000014
Burdi000.002003.0100014
Hembree000.001001.1000012
Springs200.5633016.04111424
Adam001.17160415.111521520
Poche301.29160014.01232188
McClanahan701.7688046.0329942058
Chirinos112.2261024.114660109
Thompson102.45120011.0633057
Eflin412.9166034.03111114435
Cleavinger103.00150012.06542614
Rasmussen323.1177037.234131321140
Bradley303.5233015.112662223
Kelly314.05140120.022990317
Fleming004.5571027.228141421315
Beeks126.00143018.014121221013
Faucher016.4384014.01610102611
Criswell006.752006.27551210
Kelley019.001002.0222010
Raley0018.001001.0322000

