|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.272
|.345
|1286
|231
|350
|72
|4
|75
|220
|127
|322
|37
|13
|15
|Arozarena
|.319
|.394
|135
|24
|43
|5
|1
|9
|30
|13
|37
|3
|4
|0
|Díaz
|.317
|.428
|126
|30
|40
|6
|0
|9
|19
|22
|23
|0
|0
|1
|Ramírez
|.316
|.374
|98
|15
|31
|5
|1
|6
|15
|8
|22
|1
|0
|0
|Franco
|.310
|.369
|145
|23
|45
|14
|0
|7
|23
|12
|24
|11
|4
|3
|J.Lowe
|.309
|.368
|97
|19
|30
|8
|0
|7
|20
|9
|24
|6
|1
|0
|Raley
|.262
|.323
|84
|11
|22
|5
|0
|8
|17
|5
|31
|1
|1
|0
|Walls
|.262
|.361
|84
|20
|22
|3
|1
|6
|12
|12
|21
|6
|0
|2
|Paredes
|.254
|.320
|114
|19
|29
|7
|0
|4
|21
|7
|23
|0
|0
|2
|Margot
|.253
|.330
|87
|11
|22
|4
|0
|2
|10
|9
|15
|5
|2
|0
|Bruján
|.250
|.286
|20
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|Bethancourt
|.228
|.271
|79
|13
|18
|5
|0
|6
|14
|5
|23
|0
|0
|1
|Siri
|.208
|.267
|53
|10
|11
|3
|0
|3
|11
|5
|20
|3
|0
|0
|Mejía
|.200
|.262
|55
|10
|11
|4
|0
|1
|5
|5
|14
|0
|0
|2
|B.Lowe
|.193
|.290
|109
|21
|21
|3
|1
|7
|20
|15
|38
|1
|0
|3
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|29
|9
|2.95
|38
|38
|10
|338.2
|261
|116
|111
|24
|124
|324
|Fairbanks
|0
|0
|0.00
|8
|0
|3
|7.2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|Anderson
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|1
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Guerra
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|2
|0
|3.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2
|Bristo
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|1
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Burdi
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Hembree
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Springs
|2
|0
|0.56
|3
|3
|0
|16.0
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|24
|Adam
|0
|0
|1.17
|16
|0
|4
|15.1
|11
|5
|2
|1
|5
|20
|Poche
|3
|0
|1.29
|16
|0
|0
|14.0
|12
|3
|2
|1
|8
|8
|McClanahan
|7
|0
|1.76
|8
|8
|0
|46.0
|32
|9
|9
|4
|20
|58
|Chirinos
|1
|1
|2.22
|6
|1
|0
|24.1
|14
|6
|6
|0
|10
|9
|Thompson
|1
|0
|2.45
|12
|0
|0
|11.0
|6
|3
|3
|0
|5
|7
|Eflin
|4
|1
|2.91
|6
|6
|0
|34.0
|31
|11
|11
|4
|4
|35
|Cleavinger
|1
|0
|3.00
|15
|0
|0
|12.0
|6
|5
|4
|2
|6
|14
|Rasmussen
|3
|2
|3.11
|7
|7
|0
|37.2
|34
|13
|13
|2
|11
|40
|Bradley
|3
|0
|3.52
|3
|3
|0
|15.1
|12
|6
|6
|2
|2
|23
|Kelly
|3
|1
|4.05
|14
|0
|1
|20.0
|22
|9
|9
|0
|3
|17
|Fleming
|0
|0
|4.55
|7
|1
|0
|27.2
|28
|14
|14
|2
|13
|15
|Beeks
|1
|2
|6.00
|14
|3
|0
|18.0
|14
|12
|12
|2
|10
|13
|Faucher
|0
|1
|6.43
|8
|4
|0
|14.0
|16
|10
|10
|2
|6
|11
|Criswell
|0
|0
|6.75
|2
|0
|0
|6.2
|7
|5
|5
|1
|2
|10
|Kelley
|0
|1
|9.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Raley
|0
|0
|18.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.