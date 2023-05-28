|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.271
|.346
|1827
|324
|495
|100
|8
|100
|311
|184
|448
|67
|16
|17
|Díaz
|.325
|.429
|160
|37
|52
|11
|0
|12
|29
|26
|28
|0
|0
|1
|J.Lowe
|.304
|.356
|148
|27
|45
|12
|0
|11
|36
|12
|36
|10
|2
|0
|Arozarena
|.301
|.409
|186
|35
|56
|7
|1
|11
|39
|28
|48
|6
|4
|0
|Franco
|.296
|.361
|206
|33
|61
|15
|2
|7
|27
|20
|29
|18
|5
|3
|Ramírez
|.292
|.342
|144
|21
|42
|6
|1
|8
|23
|10
|31
|1
|1
|0
|Paredes
|.272
|.347
|158
|25
|43
|9
|0
|7
|33
|11
|31
|0
|0
|3
|Bethancourt
|.263
|.292
|114
|20
|30
|9
|0
|7
|16
|5
|33
|0
|0
|1
|Walls
|.254
|.352
|126
|28
|32
|6
|2
|7
|19
|18
|37
|14
|0
|2
|Siri
|.250
|.295
|96
|20
|24
|4
|0
|9
|20
|7
|31
|4
|0
|0
|Bruján
|.250
|.286
|20
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|Margot
|.244
|.317
|123
|16
|30
|4
|1
|2
|15
|11
|20
|6
|2
|0
|Raley
|.243
|.333
|115
|20
|28
|6
|0
|10
|19
|9
|43
|6
|1
|1
|Mejía
|.205
|.256
|78
|13
|16
|6
|0
|1
|6
|6
|22
|0
|0
|2
|B.Lowe
|.203
|.297
|153
|24
|31
|5
|1
|8
|26
|21
|52
|2
|0
|3
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|38
|16
|3.71
|54
|54
|15
|480.0
|414
|205
|198
|54
|168
|447
|Anderson
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|1
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Bristo
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|1
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Hembree
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Springs
|2
|0
|0.56
|3
|3
|0
|16.0
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|24
|Fairbanks
|0
|1
|1.54
|13
|0
|5
|11.2
|8
|3
|2
|1
|5
|10
|McClanahan
|8
|0
|1.97
|11
|11
|0
|64.0
|47
|14
|14
|6
|25
|75
|Poche
|3
|1
|2.41
|22
|0
|1
|18.2
|17
|6
|5
|1
|9
|12
|Rasmussen
|4
|2
|2.62
|8
|8
|0
|44.2
|36
|13
|13
|2
|11
|47
|Chirinos
|2
|1
|2.79
|7
|1
|0
|29.0
|17
|9
|9
|2
|11
|11
|Cleavinger
|1
|0
|3.00
|15
|0
|0
|12.0
|6
|5
|4
|2
|6
|14
|Eflin
|7
|1
|3.17
|9
|9
|0
|54.0
|48
|19
|19
|8
|7
|52
|Adam
|1
|1
|3.54
|23
|0
|6
|20.1
|17
|11
|8
|4
|7
|26
|Fleming
|1
|0
|3.59
|10
|2
|0
|42.2
|39
|17
|17
|4
|17
|21
|Guerra
|0
|0
|3.60
|6
|2
|0
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|0
|9
|4
|Kelly
|3
|1
|4.21
|22
|0
|1
|25.2
|31
|12
|12
|0
|7
|19
|Bradley
|3
|1
|4.44
|5
|5
|0
|24.1
|24
|12
|12
|4
|4
|34
|Beeks
|1
|2
|4.73
|19
|6
|0
|26.2
|21
|14
|14
|3
|13
|24
|Kelley
|0
|1
|5.40
|6
|2
|0
|10.0
|9
|6
|6
|3
|3
|5
|Glasnow
|0
|0
|6.23
|1
|1
|0
|4.1
|5
|3
|3
|1
|1
|8
|Faucher
|0
|1
|6.32
|10
|4
|0
|15.2
|17
|11
|11
|2
|9
|12
|Criswell
|1
|1
|6.46
|4
|0
|0
|15.1
|19
|11
|11
|3
|6
|17
|Thompson
|1
|1
|6.60
|16
|0
|0
|15.0
|12
|11
|11
|2
|7
|9
|Diekman
|0
|0
|6.75
|7
|0
|0
|5.1
|4
|4
|4
|1
|2
|5
|Littell
|0
|1
|8.10
|4
|0
|0
|3.1
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|4
|Burdi
|0
|0
|11.25
|3
|0
|0
|4.0
|6
|6
|5
|0
|2
|5
|Raley
|0
|0
|30.38
|2
|0
|0
|2.2
|11
|9
|9
|2
|0
|1
|Bethancourt
|0
|0
|81.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
