BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.271.34618273244951008100311184448671617
Díaz.325.429160375211012292628001
J.Lowe.304.3561482745120113612361020
Arozarena.301.40918635567111392848640
Franco.296.361206336115272720291853
Ramírez.292.3421442142618231031110
Paredes.272.3471582543907331131003
Bethancourt.263.292114203090716533001
Walls.254.35212628326271918371402
Siri.250.29596202440920731400
Bruján.250.2862055000307010
Margot.244.3171231630412151120620
Raley.243.3331152028601019943611
Mejía.205.2567813166016622002
B.Lowe.203.2971532431518262152203
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals38163.71545415480.041420519854168447
Anderson000.002015.0200012
Bristo000.001013.0000014
Hembree000.001001.1000012
Springs200.5633016.04111424
Fairbanks011.54130511.28321510
McClanahan801.971111064.047141462575
Poche312.41220118.217651912
Rasmussen422.6288044.236131321147
Chirinos212.7971029.0179921111
Cleavinger103.00150012.06542614
Eflin713.1799054.04819198752
Adam113.54230620.1171184726
Fleming103.59102042.239171741721
Guerra003.606205.0422094
Kelly314.21220125.23112120719
Bradley314.4455024.12412124434
Beeks124.73196026.221141431324
Kelley015.4062010.0966335
Glasnow006.231104.1533118
Faucher016.32104015.21711112912
Criswell116.4640015.11911113617
Thompson116.60160015.0121111279
Diekman006.757005.1444125
Littell018.104003.1733104
Burdi0011.253004.0665025
Raley0030.382002.21199201
Bethancourt0081.001000.1333100

