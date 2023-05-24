BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.269.345169329745693695285170416531616
Díaz.322.42515235499011272427001
Ramírez.310.3641292040617201027110
J.Lowe.307.362140274311011341236920
Arozarena.305.40717433537111372546540
Franco.276.336192275315172316281453
Paredes.272.3451512541907321028003
Walls.261.3641112529527191732902
Raley.250.322108152760918640410
Bruján.250.2862055000307010
Margot.248.3281091527402111119520
Siri.235.28785172040716728400
Bethancourt.233.266103162460715531001
Mejía.216.2687413166016619002
B.Lowe.200.2991452429518242148203
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals35153.71505014444.038019018351153414
Anderson000.002015.0200012
Bristo000.001013.0000014
Hembree000.001001.1000012
Springs200.5633016.04111424
Poche301.62190016.214431811
Fairbanks011.8611059.2732158
McClanahan702.051010057.043131362568
Rasmussen422.6288044.236131321147
Adam112.75210619.214963625
Chirinos212.7971029.0179921111
Cleavinger103.00150012.06542614
Eflin613.4588047.04218188552
Fleming103.59102042.239171741721
Guerra003.606205.0422094
Bradley314.4455024.12412124434
Kelly314.56190123.23012120618
Beeks124.68185025.018131331222
Diekman004.914003.2222112
Kelley015.625208.0855222
Faucher016.4384014.01610102611
Thompson116.60160015.0121111279
Criswell017.9430011.11510103313
Littell018.104003.1733104
Burdi0011.253004.0665025
Raley0030.382002.21199201
Bethancourt0081.001000.1333100

