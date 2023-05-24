|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.269
|.345
|1693
|297
|456
|93
|6
|95
|285
|170
|416
|53
|16
|16
|Díaz
|.322
|.425
|152
|35
|49
|9
|0
|11
|27
|24
|27
|0
|0
|1
|Ramírez
|.310
|.364
|129
|20
|40
|6
|1
|7
|20
|10
|27
|1
|1
|0
|J.Lowe
|.307
|.362
|140
|27
|43
|11
|0
|11
|34
|12
|36
|9
|2
|0
|Arozarena
|.305
|.407
|174
|33
|53
|7
|1
|11
|37
|25
|46
|5
|4
|0
|Franco
|.276
|.336
|192
|27
|53
|15
|1
|7
|23
|16
|28
|14
|5
|3
|Paredes
|.272
|.345
|151
|25
|41
|9
|0
|7
|32
|10
|28
|0
|0
|3
|Walls
|.261
|.364
|111
|25
|29
|5
|2
|7
|19
|17
|32
|9
|0
|2
|Raley
|.250
|.322
|108
|15
|27
|6
|0
|9
|18
|6
|40
|4
|1
|0
|Bruján
|.250
|.286
|20
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|Margot
|.248
|.328
|109
|15
|27
|4
|0
|2
|11
|11
|19
|5
|2
|0
|Siri
|.235
|.287
|85
|17
|20
|4
|0
|7
|16
|7
|28
|4
|0
|0
|Bethancourt
|.233
|.266
|103
|16
|24
|6
|0
|7
|15
|5
|31
|0
|0
|1
|Mejía
|.216
|.268
|74
|13
|16
|6
|0
|1
|6
|6
|19
|0
|0
|2
|B.Lowe
|.200
|.299
|145
|24
|29
|5
|1
|8
|24
|21
|48
|2
|0
|3
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|35
|15
|3.71
|50
|50
|14
|444.0
|380
|190
|183
|51
|153
|414
|Anderson
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|1
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Bristo
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|1
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Hembree
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Springs
|2
|0
|0.56
|3
|3
|0
|16.0
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|24
|Poche
|3
|0
|1.62
|19
|0
|0
|16.2
|14
|4
|3
|1
|8
|11
|Fairbanks
|0
|1
|1.86
|11
|0
|5
|9.2
|7
|3
|2
|1
|5
|8
|McClanahan
|7
|0
|2.05
|10
|10
|0
|57.0
|43
|13
|13
|6
|25
|68
|Rasmussen
|4
|2
|2.62
|8
|8
|0
|44.2
|36
|13
|13
|2
|11
|47
|Adam
|1
|1
|2.75
|21
|0
|6
|19.2
|14
|9
|6
|3
|6
|25
|Chirinos
|2
|1
|2.79
|7
|1
|0
|29.0
|17
|9
|9
|2
|11
|11
|Cleavinger
|1
|0
|3.00
|15
|0
|0
|12.0
|6
|5
|4
|2
|6
|14
|Eflin
|6
|1
|3.45
|8
|8
|0
|47.0
|42
|18
|18
|8
|5
|52
|Fleming
|1
|0
|3.59
|10
|2
|0
|42.2
|39
|17
|17
|4
|17
|21
|Guerra
|0
|0
|3.60
|6
|2
|0
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|0
|9
|4
|Bradley
|3
|1
|4.44
|5
|5
|0
|24.1
|24
|12
|12
|4
|4
|34
|Kelly
|3
|1
|4.56
|19
|0
|1
|23.2
|30
|12
|12
|0
|6
|18
|Beeks
|1
|2
|4.68
|18
|5
|0
|25.0
|18
|13
|13
|3
|12
|22
|Diekman
|0
|0
|4.91
|4
|0
|0
|3.2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Kelley
|0
|1
|5.62
|5
|2
|0
|8.0
|8
|5
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Faucher
|0
|1
|6.43
|8
|4
|0
|14.0
|16
|10
|10
|2
|6
|11
|Thompson
|1
|1
|6.60
|16
|0
|0
|15.0
|12
|11
|11
|2
|7
|9
|Criswell
|0
|1
|7.94
|3
|0
|0
|11.1
|15
|10
|10
|3
|3
|13
|Littell
|0
|1
|8.10
|4
|0
|0
|3.1
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|4
|Burdi
|0
|0
|11.25
|3
|0
|0
|4.0
|6
|6
|5
|0
|2
|5
|Raley
|0
|0
|30.38
|2
|0
|0
|2.2
|11
|9
|9
|2
|0
|1
|Bethancourt
|0
|0
|81.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
