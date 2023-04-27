BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.276.34984515723347348154822031899
Ramírez.354.41765122341511613000
Arozarena.341.41091183141524922320
J.Lowe.328.36864122170416413400
Walls.313.411481615313878201
Franco.302.368961329120414816532
Díaz.299.392871926306151215001
Bethancourt.269.3335211144049514001
Siri.259.3002757202829100
Bruján.250.2862055000307010
B.Lowe.229.341701716106151227102
Mejía.222.29336682004412001
Paredes.216.30174111610312516001
Margot.203.254647132026411220
Raley.176.25951592049420010
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals2052.7425254223.015870681477225
Chirinos000.003009.1300025
Fairbanks000.007037.0300035
Bristo000.001013.0000014
Hembree000.001001.1000012
Burdi000.001001.0000012
Springs200.5633016.04111424
Cleavinger100.9311009.23210510
Poche101.0810008.1721152
McClanahan401.8655029.0186621237
Adam002.169008.1422147
Eflin302.8133016.015551116
Thompson103.186005.2322033
Fleming003.2651019.119770613
Rasmussen323.3355027.02310101931
Bradley303.5233015.112662223
Kelly203.9570013.213660313
Beeks014.6382011.2766288
Faucher015.6873012.215882410
Criswell006.752006.27551210
Kelley019.001002.0222010

