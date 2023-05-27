|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.271
|.347
|1791
|319
|486
|98
|8
|99
|306
|181
|439
|66
|16
|17
|Díaz
|.333
|.435
|156
|37
|52
|11
|0
|12
|29
|25
|27
|0
|0
|1
|Arozarena
|.306
|.412
|183
|34
|56
|7
|1
|11
|39
|27
|46
|6
|4
|0
|J.Lowe
|.306
|.358
|147
|27
|45
|12
|0
|11
|36
|12
|36
|10
|2
|0
|Franco
|.292
|.356
|202
|32
|59
|15
|2
|7
|26
|19
|29
|18
|5
|3
|Ramírez
|.288
|.340
|139
|20
|40
|6
|1
|7
|21
|10
|31
|1
|1
|0
|Paredes
|.273
|.349
|154
|25
|42
|9
|0
|7
|33
|11
|29
|0
|0
|3
|Bethancourt
|.261
|.291
|111
|19
|29
|8
|0
|7
|16
|5
|32
|0
|0
|1
|Siri
|.261
|.307
|92
|20
|24
|4
|0
|9
|20
|7
|28
|4
|0
|0
|Bruján
|.250
|.286
|20
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|Walls
|.246
|.348
|122
|27
|30
|5
|2
|7
|19
|18
|37
|13
|0
|2
|Margot
|.244
|.319
|119
|16
|29
|4
|1
|2
|13
|11
|20
|6
|2
|0
|Raley
|.243
|.333
|115
|20
|28
|6
|0
|10
|19
|9
|43
|6
|1
|1
|Mejía
|.205
|.256
|78
|13
|16
|6
|0
|1
|6
|6
|22
|0
|0
|2
|B.Lowe
|.203
|.297
|153
|24
|31
|5
|1
|8
|26
|21
|52
|2
|0
|3
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|38
|15
|3.67
|53
|53
|15
|471.0
|405
|199
|192
|52
|165
|433
|Anderson
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|1
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Bristo
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|1
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Hembree
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Springs
|2
|0
|0.56
|3
|3
|0
|16.0
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|24
|Poche
|3
|0
|1.53
|21
|0
|1
|17.2
|14
|4
|3
|1
|9
|11
|Fairbanks
|0
|1
|1.54
|13
|0
|5
|11.2
|8
|3
|2
|1
|5
|10
|McClanahan
|8
|0
|1.97
|11
|11
|0
|64.0
|47
|14
|14
|6
|25
|75
|Rasmussen
|4
|2
|2.62
|8
|8
|0
|44.2
|36
|13
|13
|2
|11
|47
|Chirinos
|2
|1
|2.79
|7
|1
|0
|29.0
|17
|9
|9
|2
|11
|11
|Cleavinger
|1
|0
|3.00
|15
|0
|0
|12.0
|6
|5
|4
|2
|6
|14
|Eflin
|7
|1
|3.17
|9
|9
|0
|54.0
|48
|19
|19
|8
|7
|52
|Adam
|1
|1
|3.54
|23
|0
|6
|20.1
|17
|11
|8
|4
|7
|26
|Fleming
|1
|0
|3.59
|10
|2
|0
|42.2
|39
|17
|17
|4
|17
|21
|Guerra
|0
|0
|3.60
|6
|2
|0
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|0
|9
|4
|Kelly
|3
|1
|4.32
|21
|0
|1
|25.0
|31
|12
|12
|0
|6
|18
|Bradley
|3
|1
|4.44
|5
|5
|0
|24.1
|24
|12
|12
|4
|4
|34
|Beeks
|1
|2
|4.73
|19
|6
|0
|26.2
|21
|14
|14
|3
|13
|24
|Kelley
|0
|1
|5.62
|5
|2
|0
|8.0
|8
|5
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Faucher
|0
|1
|6.32
|10
|4
|0
|15.2
|17
|11
|11
|2
|9
|12
|Criswell
|1
|1
|6.46
|4
|0
|0
|15.1
|19
|11
|11
|3
|6
|17
|Thompson
|1
|1
|6.60
|16
|0
|0
|15.0
|12
|11
|11
|2
|7
|9
|Littell
|0
|1
|8.10
|4
|0
|0
|3.1
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|4
|Diekman
|0
|0
|8.31
|6
|0
|0
|4.1
|4
|4
|4
|1
|2
|4
|Burdi
|0
|0
|11.25
|3
|0
|0
|4.0
|6
|6
|5
|0
|2
|5
|Raley
|0
|0
|30.38
|2
|0
|0
|2.2
|11
|9
|9
|2
|0
|1
|Bethancourt
|0
|0
|81.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
