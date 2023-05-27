BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.271.347179131948698899306181439661617
Díaz.333.435156375211012292527001
Arozarena.306.41218334567111392746640
J.Lowe.306.3581472745120113612361020
Franco.292.356202325915272619291853
Ramírez.288.3401392040617211031110
Paredes.273.3491542542907331129003
Bethancourt.261.291111192980716532001
Siri.261.30792202440920728400
Bruján.250.2862055000307010
Walls.246.34812227305271918371302
Margot.244.3191191629412131120620
Raley.243.3331152028601019943611
Mejía.205.2567813166016622002
B.Lowe.203.2971532431518262152203
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals38153.67535315471.040519919252165433
Anderson000.002015.0200012
Bristo000.001013.0000014
Hembree000.001001.1000012
Springs200.5633016.04111424
Poche301.53210117.214431911
Fairbanks011.54130511.28321510
McClanahan801.971111064.047141462575
Rasmussen422.6288044.236131321147
Chirinos212.7971029.0179921111
Cleavinger103.00150012.06542614
Eflin713.1799054.04819198752
Adam113.54230620.1171184726
Fleming103.59102042.239171741721
Guerra003.606205.0422094
Kelly314.32210125.03112120618
Bradley314.4455024.12412124434
Beeks124.73196026.221141431324
Kelley015.625208.0855222
Faucher016.32104015.21711112912
Criswell116.4640015.11911113617
Thompson116.60160015.0121111279
Littell018.104003.1733104
Diekman008.316004.1444124
Burdi0011.253004.0665025
Raley0030.382002.21199201
Bethancourt0081.001000.1333100

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you