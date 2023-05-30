BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.270.34418943355111029101322188468731620
Díaz.320.420169375411012302629001
J.Lowe.301.3511562847120113712381220
Franco.298.360215356415272920311953
Arozarena.296.40418935567111392849640
Ramírez.295.3441492244618231033110
Paredes.282.35416327461008371132003
Bethancourt.256.285117203090716534001
Raley.250.34512023307010211044711
Bruján.250.2862055000307010
Walls.248.34512928326271918371403
Margot.244.3171231630412151120620
Siri.243.292103212541920835501
B.Lowe.201.3011592532518272355304
Mejía.195.2448213166016624002
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals39173.73565616497.042921620659174467
Anderson000.002015.0200012
Bristo000.001013.0000014
LaSorsa000.001002.0000012
Hembree000.001001.1000012
Springs200.5633016.04111424
Fairbanks011.54130511.28321510
McClanahan801.971111064.047141462575
Poche312.41220118.217651912
Rasmussen422.6288044.236131321147
Chirinos212.7971029.0179921111
Cleavinger103.00150012.06542614
Eflin713.1799054.04819198752
Adam113.22240722.1171184830
Bradley323.6066030.02713124542
Guerra003.606205.0422094
Kelly314.21220125.23112120719
Beeks224.55206027.221141431426
Fleming104.62113048.251272591924
Kelley015.2372010.1966336
Glasnow006.231104.1533118
Faucher016.32104015.21711112912
Criswell116.4640015.11911113617
Thompson116.60160015.0121111279
Diekman006.757005.1444125
Littell018.104003.1733104
Burdi0011.253004.0665025
Raley0030.382002.21199201
Bethancourt0081.001000.1333100

