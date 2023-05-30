|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.270
|.344
|1894
|335
|511
|102
|9
|101
|322
|188
|468
|73
|16
|20
|Díaz
|.320
|.420
|169
|37
|54
|11
|0
|12
|30
|26
|29
|0
|0
|1
|J.Lowe
|.301
|.351
|156
|28
|47
|12
|0
|11
|37
|12
|38
|12
|2
|0
|Franco
|.298
|.360
|215
|35
|64
|15
|2
|7
|29
|20
|31
|19
|5
|3
|Arozarena
|.296
|.404
|189
|35
|56
|7
|1
|11
|39
|28
|49
|6
|4
|0
|Ramírez
|.295
|.344
|149
|22
|44
|6
|1
|8
|23
|10
|33
|1
|1
|0
|Paredes
|.282
|.354
|163
|27
|46
|10
|0
|8
|37
|11
|32
|0
|0
|3
|Bethancourt
|.256
|.285
|117
|20
|30
|9
|0
|7
|16
|5
|34
|0
|0
|1
|Raley
|.250
|.345
|120
|23
|30
|7
|0
|10
|21
|10
|44
|7
|1
|1
|Bruján
|.250
|.286
|20
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|Walls
|.248
|.345
|129
|28
|32
|6
|2
|7
|19
|18
|37
|14
|0
|3
|Margot
|.244
|.317
|123
|16
|30
|4
|1
|2
|15
|11
|20
|6
|2
|0
|Siri
|.243
|.292
|103
|21
|25
|4
|1
|9
|20
|8
|35
|5
|0
|1
|B.Lowe
|.201
|.301
|159
|25
|32
|5
|1
|8
|27
|23
|55
|3
|0
|4
|Mejía
|.195
|.244
|82
|13
|16
|6
|0
|1
|6
|6
|24
|0
|0
|2
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|39
|17
|3.73
|56
|56
|16
|497.0
|429
|216
|206
|59
|174
|467
|Anderson
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|1
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Bristo
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|1
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|LaSorsa
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Hembree
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Springs
|2
|0
|0.56
|3
|3
|0
|16.0
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|24
|Fairbanks
|0
|1
|1.54
|13
|0
|5
|11.2
|8
|3
|2
|1
|5
|10
|McClanahan
|8
|0
|1.97
|11
|11
|0
|64.0
|47
|14
|14
|6
|25
|75
|Poche
|3
|1
|2.41
|22
|0
|1
|18.2
|17
|6
|5
|1
|9
|12
|Rasmussen
|4
|2
|2.62
|8
|8
|0
|44.2
|36
|13
|13
|2
|11
|47
|Chirinos
|2
|1
|2.79
|7
|1
|0
|29.0
|17
|9
|9
|2
|11
|11
|Cleavinger
|1
|0
|3.00
|15
|0
|0
|12.0
|6
|5
|4
|2
|6
|14
|Eflin
|7
|1
|3.17
|9
|9
|0
|54.0
|48
|19
|19
|8
|7
|52
|Adam
|1
|1
|3.22
|24
|0
|7
|22.1
|17
|11
|8
|4
|8
|30
|Bradley
|3
|2
|3.60
|6
|6
|0
|30.0
|27
|13
|12
|4
|5
|42
|Guerra
|0
|0
|3.60
|6
|2
|0
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|0
|9
|4
|Kelly
|3
|1
|4.21
|22
|0
|1
|25.2
|31
|12
|12
|0
|7
|19
|Beeks
|2
|2
|4.55
|20
|6
|0
|27.2
|21
|14
|14
|3
|14
|26
|Fleming
|1
|0
|4.62
|11
|3
|0
|48.2
|51
|27
|25
|9
|19
|24
|Kelley
|0
|1
|5.23
|7
|2
|0
|10.1
|9
|6
|6
|3
|3
|6
|Glasnow
|0
|0
|6.23
|1
|1
|0
|4.1
|5
|3
|3
|1
|1
|8
|Faucher
|0
|1
|6.32
|10
|4
|0
|15.2
|17
|11
|11
|2
|9
|12
|Criswell
|1
|1
|6.46
|4
|0
|0
|15.1
|19
|11
|11
|3
|6
|17
|Thompson
|1
|1
|6.60
|16
|0
|0
|15.0
|12
|11
|11
|2
|7
|9
|Diekman
|0
|0
|6.75
|7
|0
|0
|5.1
|4
|4
|4
|1
|2
|5
|Littell
|0
|1
|8.10
|4
|0
|0
|3.1
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|4
|Burdi
|0
|0
|11.25
|3
|0
|0
|4.0
|6
|6
|5
|0
|2
|5
|Raley
|0
|0
|30.38
|2
|0
|0
|2.2
|11
|9
|9
|2
|0
|1
|Bethancourt
|0
|0
|81.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
