|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.207
|.281
|29
|4
|6
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Franco
|.500
|.500
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Raley
|.500
|.500
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Siri
|.333
|.333
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Arozarena
|.250
|.250
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Paredes
|.250
|.250
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Margot
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bethancourt
|.000
|.333
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz
|.000
|.333
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe
|.000
|.333
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ramírez
|.000
|.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Walls
|.000
|.000
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|9.0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|McClanahan
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Adam
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Fairbanks
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Poche
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
