BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.207.2812946002437000
Franco.500.500412001100000
Raley.500.500201000100000
Siri.333.333311001102000
Arozarena.250.250401000100000
Paredes.250.250411000000000
Margot.000.000300000001000
Bethancourt.000.333200000010000
Díaz.000.333200000011000
Lowe.000.333200000012000
Ramírez.000.000200000001000
Walls.000.000110000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals100.001109.0600036
McClanahan100.001106.0400016
Adam000.001001.0000010
Fairbanks000.001001.0100000
Poche000.001001.0100010

