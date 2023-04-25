|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.287
|.360
|788
|157
|226
|46
|3
|48
|154
|78
|186
|18
|8
|8
|Ramírez
|.371
|.435
|62
|12
|23
|4
|1
|5
|11
|6
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Arozarena
|.353
|.418
|85
|18
|30
|4
|1
|5
|24
|8
|19
|3
|2
|0
|J.Lowe
|.333
|.375
|60
|12
|20
|7
|0
|4
|16
|4
|11
|4
|0
|0
|Walls
|.333
|.440
|42
|16
|14
|3
|1
|3
|8
|7
|8
|2
|0
|1
|Franco
|.318
|.388
|88
|13
|28
|11
|0
|4
|14
|8
|15
|5
|3
|1
|Siri
|.318
|.333
|22
|5
|7
|2
|0
|2
|8
|1
|7
|1
|0
|0
|Díaz
|.313
|.404
|80
|19
|25
|3
|0
|6
|15
|11
|12
|0
|0
|1
|Bethancourt
|.286
|.352
|49
|11
|14
|4
|0
|4
|9
|5
|13
|0
|0
|1
|Bruján
|.250
|.286
|20
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|Mejía
|.242
|.316
|33
|6
|8
|2
|0
|0
|4
|4
|11
|0
|0
|1
|B.Lowe
|.235
|.342
|68
|17
|16
|1
|0
|6
|15
|11
|26
|1
|0
|2
|Paredes
|.229
|.316
|70
|11
|16
|1
|0
|3
|12
|5
|16
|0
|0
|1
|Raley
|.188
|.273
|48
|5
|9
|2
|0
|4
|9
|4
|19
|0
|1
|0
|Margot
|.180
|.235
|61
|7
|11
|2
|0
|2
|6
|4
|11
|2
|1
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|20
|3
|2.72
|23
|23
|4
|205.0
|142
|64
|62
|14
|70
|213
|Chirinos
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|9.1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Fairbanks
|0
|0
|0.00
|7
|0
|3
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|Bristo
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|1
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Springs
|2
|0
|0.56
|3
|3
|0
|16.0
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|24
|Cleavinger
|1
|0
|0.93
|11
|0
|0
|9.2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|10
|Poche
|1
|0
|1.23
|9
|0
|0
|7.1
|7
|2
|1
|1
|5
|2
|McClanahan
|4
|0
|1.86
|5
|5
|0
|29.0
|18
|6
|6
|2
|12
|37
|Rasmussen
|3
|1
|2.01
|4
|4
|0
|22.1
|14
|5
|5
|1
|7
|26
|Adam
|0
|0
|2.45
|8
|0
|0
|7.1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|4
|7
|Eflin
|3
|0
|2.81
|3
|3
|0
|16.0
|15
|5
|5
|1
|1
|16
|Thompson
|1
|0
|3.18
|6
|0
|0
|5.2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|3
|Bradley
|3
|0
|3.52
|3
|3
|0
|15.1
|12
|6
|6
|2
|2
|23
|Kelly
|2
|0
|3.95
|7
|0
|0
|13.2
|13
|6
|6
|0
|3
|13
|Fleming
|0
|0
|4.73
|4
|1
|0
|13.1
|15
|7
|7
|0
|5
|11
|Beeks
|0
|1
|5.06
|7
|2
|0
|10.2
|6
|6
|6
|2
|8
|8
|Faucher
|0
|0
|5.91
|6
|2
|0
|10.2
|14
|7
|7
|2
|2
|9
|Criswell
|0
|0
|6.75
|2
|0
|0
|6.2
|7
|5
|5
|1
|2
|10
|Kelley
|0
|1
|9.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.