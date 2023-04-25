BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.287.36078815722646348154781861888
Ramírez.371.43562122341511611000
Arozarena.353.41885183041524819320
J.Lowe.333.37560122070416411400
Walls.333.440421614313878201
Franco.318.388881328110414815531
Siri.318.3332257202817100
Díaz.313.404801925306151112001
Bethancourt.286.3524911144049513001
Bruján.250.2862055000307010
Mejía.242.31633682004411001
B.Lowe.235.342681716106151126102
Paredes.229.31670111610312516001
Raley.188.27348592049419010
Margot.180.235617112026411210
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals2032.7223234205.014264621470213
Chirinos000.003009.1300025
Fairbanks000.007037.0300035
Bristo000.001013.0000014
Springs200.5633016.04111424
Cleavinger100.9311009.23210510
Poche101.239007.1721152
McClanahan401.8655029.0186621237
Rasmussen312.0144022.114551726
Adam002.458007.1322147
Eflin302.8133016.015551116
Thompson103.186005.2322033
Bradley303.5233015.112662223
Kelly203.9570013.213660313
Fleming004.7341013.115770511
Beeks015.0672010.2666288
Faucher005.9162010.21477229
Criswell006.752006.27551210
Kelley019.001002.0222010

