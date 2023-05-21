BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.273.347159928643688590275160398491515
Díaz.333.43614434488011272325001
Ramírez.317.364123193951720826110
Arozarena.309.40316529516110362344440
J.Lowe.305.364128263911010301232820
Franco.283.343180275115072315281443
Paredes.275.3521422439906301027002
Walls.274.3691062529527191530902
Bruján.250.2862055000307010
Margot.245.3221061526402111018520
Raley.245.316102142550817639310
Bethancourt.232.26799152360715530001
Siri.228.28479161840614728400
Mejía.221.2766813155016618002
B.Lowe.204.3041372428518242046103
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals34133.32474713417.033216015442146397
Anderson000.002015.0200012
Bristo000.001013.0000014
Burdi000.002003.0100014
Hembree000.001001.1000012
Springs200.5633016.04111424
Poche301.72180015.213431811
Fairbanks012.0010049.0632148
McClanahan702.051010057.043131362568
Rasmussen422.6288044.236131321147
Adam112.75210619.214963625
Chirinos212.7971029.0179921111
Cleavinger103.00150012.06542614
Eflin613.4588047.04218188552
Bradley303.5444020.115883427
Guerra003.606205.0422094
Fleming003.6892036.234151531619
Littell014.502002.0311004
Beeks124.70174023.017121221019
Kelly314.76180122.22912120618
Faucher016.4384014.01610102611
Thompson116.60160015.0121111279
Criswell006.752006.27551210
Kelley017.504106.0655222
Diekman007.713002.1222102
Raley0018.001001.0322000

