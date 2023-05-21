|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.273
|.347
|1599
|286
|436
|88
|5
|90
|275
|160
|398
|49
|15
|15
|Díaz
|.333
|.436
|144
|34
|48
|8
|0
|11
|27
|23
|25
|0
|0
|1
|Ramírez
|.317
|.364
|123
|19
|39
|5
|1
|7
|20
|8
|26
|1
|1
|0
|Arozarena
|.309
|.403
|165
|29
|51
|6
|1
|10
|36
|23
|44
|4
|4
|0
|J.Lowe
|.305
|.364
|128
|26
|39
|11
|0
|10
|30
|12
|32
|8
|2
|0
|Franco
|.283
|.343
|180
|27
|51
|15
|0
|7
|23
|15
|28
|14
|4
|3
|Paredes
|.275
|.352
|142
|24
|39
|9
|0
|6
|30
|10
|27
|0
|0
|2
|Walls
|.274
|.369
|106
|25
|29
|5
|2
|7
|19
|15
|30
|9
|0
|2
|Bruján
|.250
|.286
|20
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|Margot
|.245
|.322
|106
|15
|26
|4
|0
|2
|11
|10
|18
|5
|2
|0
|Raley
|.245
|.316
|102
|14
|25
|5
|0
|8
|17
|6
|39
|3
|1
|0
|Bethancourt
|.232
|.267
|99
|15
|23
|6
|0
|7
|15
|5
|30
|0
|0
|1
|Siri
|.228
|.284
|79
|16
|18
|4
|0
|6
|14
|7
|28
|4
|0
|0
|Mejía
|.221
|.276
|68
|13
|15
|5
|0
|1
|6
|6
|18
|0
|0
|2
|B.Lowe
|.204
|.304
|137
|24
|28
|5
|1
|8
|24
|20
|46
|1
|0
|3
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|34
|13
|3.32
|47
|47
|13
|417.0
|332
|160
|154
|42
|146
|397
|Anderson
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|1
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Bristo
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|1
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Burdi
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Hembree
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Springs
|2
|0
|0.56
|3
|3
|0
|16.0
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|24
|Poche
|3
|0
|1.72
|18
|0
|0
|15.2
|13
|4
|3
|1
|8
|11
|Fairbanks
|0
|1
|2.00
|10
|0
|4
|9.0
|6
|3
|2
|1
|4
|8
|McClanahan
|7
|0
|2.05
|10
|10
|0
|57.0
|43
|13
|13
|6
|25
|68
|Rasmussen
|4
|2
|2.62
|8
|8
|0
|44.2
|36
|13
|13
|2
|11
|47
|Adam
|1
|1
|2.75
|21
|0
|6
|19.2
|14
|9
|6
|3
|6
|25
|Chirinos
|2
|1
|2.79
|7
|1
|0
|29.0
|17
|9
|9
|2
|11
|11
|Cleavinger
|1
|0
|3.00
|15
|0
|0
|12.0
|6
|5
|4
|2
|6
|14
|Eflin
|6
|1
|3.45
|8
|8
|0
|47.0
|42
|18
|18
|8
|5
|52
|Bradley
|3
|0
|3.54
|4
|4
|0
|20.1
|15
|8
|8
|3
|4
|27
|Guerra
|0
|0
|3.60
|6
|2
|0
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|0
|9
|4
|Fleming
|0
|0
|3.68
|9
|2
|0
|36.2
|34
|15
|15
|3
|16
|19
|Littell
|0
|1
|4.50
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Beeks
|1
|2
|4.70
|17
|4
|0
|23.0
|17
|12
|12
|2
|10
|19
|Kelly
|3
|1
|4.76
|18
|0
|1
|22.2
|29
|12
|12
|0
|6
|18
|Faucher
|0
|1
|6.43
|8
|4
|0
|14.0
|16
|10
|10
|2
|6
|11
|Thompson
|1
|1
|6.60
|16
|0
|0
|15.0
|12
|11
|11
|2
|7
|9
|Criswell
|0
|0
|6.75
|2
|0
|0
|6.2
|7
|5
|5
|1
|2
|10
|Kelley
|0
|1
|7.50
|4
|1
|0
|6.0
|6
|5
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Diekman
|0
|0
|7.71
|3
|0
|0
|2.1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Raley
|0
|0
|18.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
