BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.275.346122322833671473217118307331215
Ramírez.333.39490153051615820100
Arozarena.328.4001312443519301233330
Díaz.325.4411172938509192221001
J.Lowe.312.36693192980720823510
Franco.307.36413722421406211124843
Walls.263.359801921315111120602
Paredes.259.328108192870421721002
Bruján.250.2862055000307010
Margot.247.31385112140210715520
Raley.247.30677111950817430110
Bethancourt.233.27873131750614523001
Siri.220.28150101130311519300
Mejía.200.2625510114015514002
B.Lowe.196.2831072121317201337103
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals2972.93363610322.224811010523116317
Fairbanks000.008037.2300046
Anderson000.001013.0200002
Bristo000.001013.0000014
Burdi000.002003.0100014
Guerra000.003202.2100042
Hembree000.001001.1000012
Springs200.5633016.04111424
Adam001.17160415.111521520
Poche301.29160014.01232188
McClanahan701.7688046.0329942058
Chirinos101.8651019.1944068
Eflin402.2555028.024773331
Thompson102.45120011.0633057
Cleavinger103.00150012.06542614
Rasmussen323.1177037.234131321140
Bradley303.5233015.112662223
Kelly314.05140120.022990317
Fleming004.5571027.228141421315
Faucher016.4384014.01610102611
Beeks126.75132016.013121221011
Criswell006.752006.27551210
Kelley019.001002.0222010
Raley0018.001001.0322000

