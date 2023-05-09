|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.275
|.346
|1223
|228
|336
|71
|4
|73
|217
|118
|307
|33
|12
|15
|Ramírez
|.333
|.394
|90
|15
|30
|5
|1
|6
|15
|8
|20
|1
|0
|0
|Arozarena
|.328
|.400
|131
|24
|43
|5
|1
|9
|30
|12
|33
|3
|3
|0
|Díaz
|.325
|.441
|117
|29
|38
|5
|0
|9
|19
|22
|21
|0
|0
|1
|J.Lowe
|.312
|.366
|93
|19
|29
|8
|0
|7
|20
|8
|23
|5
|1
|0
|Franco
|.307
|.364
|137
|22
|42
|14
|0
|6
|21
|11
|24
|8
|4
|3
|Walls
|.263
|.359
|80
|19
|21
|3
|1
|5
|11
|11
|20
|6
|0
|2
|Paredes
|.259
|.328
|108
|19
|28
|7
|0
|4
|21
|7
|21
|0
|0
|2
|Bruján
|.250
|.286
|20
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|Margot
|.247
|.313
|85
|11
|21
|4
|0
|2
|10
|7
|15
|5
|2
|0
|Raley
|.247
|.306
|77
|11
|19
|5
|0
|8
|17
|4
|30
|1
|1
|0
|Bethancourt
|.233
|.278
|73
|13
|17
|5
|0
|6
|14
|5
|23
|0
|0
|1
|Siri
|.220
|.281
|50
|10
|11
|3
|0
|3
|11
|5
|19
|3
|0
|0
|Mejía
|.200
|.262
|55
|10
|11
|4
|0
|1
|5
|5
|14
|0
|0
|2
|B.Lowe
|.196
|.283
|107
|21
|21
|3
|1
|7
|20
|13
|37
|1
|0
|3
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|29
|7
|2.93
|36
|36
|10
|322.2
|248
|110
|105
|23
|116
|317
|Fairbanks
|0
|0
|0.00
|8
|0
|3
|7.2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|Anderson
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|1
|3.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bristo
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|1
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Burdi
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Guerra
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|2
|0
|2.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|Hembree
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Springs
|2
|0
|0.56
|3
|3
|0
|16.0
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|24
|Adam
|0
|0
|1.17
|16
|0
|4
|15.1
|11
|5
|2
|1
|5
|20
|Poche
|3
|0
|1.29
|16
|0
|0
|14.0
|12
|3
|2
|1
|8
|8
|McClanahan
|7
|0
|1.76
|8
|8
|0
|46.0
|32
|9
|9
|4
|20
|58
|Chirinos
|1
|0
|1.86
|5
|1
|0
|19.1
|9
|4
|4
|0
|6
|8
|Eflin
|4
|0
|2.25
|5
|5
|0
|28.0
|24
|7
|7
|3
|3
|31
|Thompson
|1
|0
|2.45
|12
|0
|0
|11.0
|6
|3
|3
|0
|5
|7
|Cleavinger
|1
|0
|3.00
|15
|0
|0
|12.0
|6
|5
|4
|2
|6
|14
|Rasmussen
|3
|2
|3.11
|7
|7
|0
|37.2
|34
|13
|13
|2
|11
|40
|Bradley
|3
|0
|3.52
|3
|3
|0
|15.1
|12
|6
|6
|2
|2
|23
|Kelly
|3
|1
|4.05
|14
|0
|1
|20.0
|22
|9
|9
|0
|3
|17
|Fleming
|0
|0
|4.55
|7
|1
|0
|27.2
|28
|14
|14
|2
|13
|15
|Faucher
|0
|1
|6.43
|8
|4
|0
|14.0
|16
|10
|10
|2
|6
|11
|Beeks
|1
|2
|6.75
|13
|2
|0
|16.0
|13
|12
|12
|2
|10
|11
|Criswell
|0
|0
|6.75
|2
|0
|0
|6.2
|7
|5
|5
|1
|2
|10
|Kelley
|0
|1
|9.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Raley
|0
|0
|18.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
