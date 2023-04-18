BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.277.35157511515934037113581311257
J.Lowe.372.413439165041138200
Ramírez.349.40443715303735000
Siri.318.3332257202817100
Bruján.313.3131625000307010
Arozarena.306.37162111930317512210
Franco.300.34770112180413412311
B.Lowe.283.411461413105121013102
Walls.281.37832119301357101
Paredes.255.3215181300310313001
Díaz.241.37354141320491010001
Bethancourt.235.3163488303647000
Raley.222.31036482037313010
Margot.190.2554268102439210
Mejía.167.2762454100348001
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals1432.8817173150.01095048852147
Fairbanks000.004024.0200001
Chirinos000.001003.2200012
Bristo000.001013.0000014
Springs200.5633016.04111424
Adam001.427006.1211045
Cleavinger001.507006.0321045
McClanahan401.5744023.0154401127
Poche101.697005.1521151
Rasmussen212.6033017.111551419
Beeks013.005209.0633236
Thompson103.186005.2322033
Eflin203.2722011.012441112
Faucher004.155108.2944226
Bradley105.401105.0533018
Kelly105.595009.21066029
Fleming006.1031010.11477058
Criswell009.001004.0444007
Kelley019.001002.0222010

