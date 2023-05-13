BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.274.347136424437477479233135336381315
J.Lowe.321.374106223490928925610
Ramírez.320.375103163351615824100
Arozarena.317.40014226455110311639340
Díaz.311.4201353042709202324001
Franco.307.363153234714072312261243
Paredes.273.333121203380422724002
Raley.270.32789122450817532110
Walls.261.363882123416131321602
Margot.250.33092132340210915520
Bruján.250.2862055000307010
Bethancourt.229.27083131950614524001
Siri.228.28157111330412521300
Mejía.207.2775811125015614002
B.Lowe.179.2841172121317201740103
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals30103.01404010355.227412411927128337
Fairbanks000.008037.2300046
Anderson000.002015.0200012
Bristo000.001013.0000014
Burdi000.002003.0100014
Hembree000.001001.1000012
Diekman000.001001.0000001
Springs200.5633016.04111424
Poche301.29160014.01232188
Adam011.69170416.012632520
McClanahan701.7688046.0329942058
Chirinos112.2261024.114660109
Thompson102.45120011.0633057
Rasmussen422.6288044.236131321147
Eflin412.9166034.03111114435
Cleavinger103.00150012.06542614
Bradley303.5233015.112662223
Guerra003.865204.2322083
Fleming004.2681031.231151531417
Kelly315.06150121.12612120417
Beeks126.00143018.014121221013
Faucher016.4384014.01610102611
Criswell006.752006.27551210
Kelley016.752104.0333112
Raley0018.001001.0322000

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you