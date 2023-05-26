BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.269.345175731047394897297179436621617
Díaz.322.42515235499011272427001
Arozarena.311.41518034567111392746640
J.Lowe.306.359144274412011351236920
Ramírez.290.3421382040617211031110
Franco.288.355198305715272519291753
Paredes.273.3491542542907331129003
Siri.250.29988192240818728400
Bruján.250.2862055000307010
Raley.248.3331131928601019843611
Margot.246.3211181629412131120620
Walls.246.35011826295271918361102
Bethancourt.243.274107172660715532001
Mejía.205.2567813166016622002
B.Lowe.201.2981492430518242150203
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals37153.68525215462.039619618952159423
Anderson000.002015.0200012
Bristo000.001013.0000014
Hembree000.001001.1000012
Springs200.5633016.04111424
Poche301.56200117.114431911
Fairbanks011.69120510.2832159
McClanahan801.971111064.047141462575
Rasmussen422.6288044.236131321147
Chirinos212.7971029.0179921111
Cleavinger103.00150012.06542614
Eflin713.1799054.04819198752
Fleming103.59102042.239171741721
Adam113.60220620.0171184725
Guerra003.606205.0422094
Bradley314.4455024.12412124434
Kelly314.44200124.13012120618
Beeks124.68185025.018131331222
Kelley015.625208.0855222
Faucher016.0094015.01610102711
Thompson116.60160015.0121111279
Criswell017.9430011.11510103313
Littell018.104003.1733104
Diekman009.005004.0444123
Burdi0011.253004.0665025
Raley0030.382002.21199201
Bethancourt0081.001000.1333100

