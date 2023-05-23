|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.271
|.346
|1663
|296
|450
|91
|6
|94
|284
|167
|411
|53
|16
|15
|Díaz
|.322
|.425
|152
|35
|49
|9
|0
|11
|27
|24
|27
|0
|0
|1
|Ramírez
|.317
|.368
|126
|20
|40
|6
|1
|7
|20
|9
|27
|1
|1
|0
|J.Lowe
|.309
|.365
|136
|27
|42
|11
|0
|11
|34
|12
|34
|9
|2
|0
|Arozarena
|.308
|.405
|172
|33
|53
|7
|1
|11
|37
|24
|45
|5
|4
|0
|Franco
|.282
|.343
|188
|27
|53
|15
|1
|7
|23
|16
|28
|14
|5
|3
|Paredes
|.272
|.348
|147
|24
|40
|9
|0
|6
|31
|10
|28
|0
|0
|2
|Walls
|.269
|.368
|108
|25
|29
|5
|2
|7
|19
|16
|31
|9
|0
|2
|Bruján
|.250
|.286
|20
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|Margot
|.248
|.328
|109
|15
|27
|4
|0
|2
|11
|11
|19
|5
|2
|0
|Raley
|.248
|.322
|105
|15
|26
|5
|0
|9
|18
|6
|40
|4
|1
|0
|Siri
|.232
|.286
|82
|17
|19
|4
|0
|7
|16
|7
|28
|4
|0
|0
|Bethancourt
|.225
|.259
|102
|16
|23
|6
|0
|7
|15
|5
|31
|0
|0
|1
|Mejía
|.211
|.266
|71
|13
|15
|5
|0
|1
|6
|6
|18
|0
|0
|2
|B.Lowe
|.200
|.299
|145
|24
|29
|5
|1
|8
|24
|21
|48
|2
|0
|3
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|35
|14
|3.39
|49
|49
|14
|435.0
|353
|170
|164
|47
|152
|405
|Anderson
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|1
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Bristo
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|1
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Burdi
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Hembree
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Springs
|2
|0
|0.56
|3
|3
|0
|16.0
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|24
|Poche
|3
|0
|1.72
|18
|0
|0
|15.2
|13
|4
|3
|1
|8
|11
|Fairbanks
|0
|1
|1.86
|11
|0
|5
|9.2
|7
|3
|2
|1
|5
|8
|McClanahan
|7
|0
|2.05
|10
|10
|0
|57.0
|43
|13
|13
|6
|25
|68
|Rasmussen
|4
|2
|2.62
|8
|8
|0
|44.2
|36
|13
|13
|2
|11
|47
|Adam
|1
|1
|2.75
|21
|0
|6
|19.2
|14
|9
|6
|3
|6
|25
|Chirinos
|2
|1
|2.79
|7
|1
|0
|29.0
|17
|9
|9
|2
|11
|11
|Cleavinger
|1
|0
|3.00
|15
|0
|0
|12.0
|6
|5
|4
|2
|6
|14
|Eflin
|6
|1
|3.45
|8
|8
|0
|47.0
|42
|18
|18
|8
|5
|52
|Bradley
|3
|0
|3.54
|4
|4
|0
|20.1
|15
|8
|8
|3
|4
|27
|Fleming
|1
|0
|3.59
|10
|2
|0
|42.2
|39
|17
|17
|4
|17
|21
|Guerra
|0
|0
|3.60
|6
|2
|0
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|0
|9
|4
|Beeks
|1
|2
|4.68
|18
|5
|0
|25.0
|18
|13
|13
|3
|12
|22
|Kelly
|3
|1
|4.76
|18
|0
|1
|22.2
|29
|12
|12
|0
|6
|18
|Diekman
|0
|0
|4.91
|4
|0
|0
|3.2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Kelley
|0
|1
|5.62
|5
|2
|0
|8.0
|8
|5
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Faucher
|0
|1
|6.43
|8
|4
|0
|14.0
|16
|10
|10
|2
|6
|11
|Thompson
|1
|1
|6.60
|16
|0
|0
|15.0
|12
|11
|11
|2
|7
|9
|Criswell
|0
|1
|7.94
|3
|0
|0
|11.1
|15
|10
|10
|3
|3
|13
|Littell
|0
|1
|8.10
|4
|0
|0
|3.1
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|4
|Raley
|0
|0
|18.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
