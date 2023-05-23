BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.271.346166329645091694284167411531615
Díaz.322.42515235499011272427001
Ramírez.317.368126204061720927110
J.Lowe.309.365136274211011341234920
Arozarena.308.40517233537111372445540
Franco.282.343188275315172316281453
Paredes.272.3481472440906311028002
Walls.269.3681082529527191631902
Bruján.250.2862055000307010
Margot.248.3281091527402111119520
Raley.248.322105152650918640410
Siri.232.28682171940716728400
Bethancourt.225.259102162360715531001
Mejía.211.2667113155016618002
B.Lowe.200.2991452429518242148203
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals35143.39494914435.035317016447152405
Anderson000.002015.0200012
Bristo000.001013.0000014
Burdi000.002003.0100014
Hembree000.001001.1000012
Springs200.5633016.04111424
Poche301.72180015.213431811
Fairbanks011.8611059.2732158
McClanahan702.051010057.043131362568
Rasmussen422.6288044.236131321147
Adam112.75210619.214963625
Chirinos212.7971029.0179921111
Cleavinger103.00150012.06542614
Eflin613.4588047.04218188552
Bradley303.5444020.115883427
Fleming103.59102042.239171741721
Guerra003.606205.0422094
Beeks124.68185025.018131331222
Kelly314.76180122.22912120618
Diekman004.914003.2222112
Kelley015.625208.0855222
Faucher016.4384014.01610102611
Thompson116.60160015.0121111279
Criswell017.9430011.11510103313
Littell018.104003.1733104
Raley0018.001001.0322000

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you