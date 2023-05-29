BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.273.34818673355101029101322187460721619
Díaz.327.429165375411012302628001
J.Lowe.307.3581532847120113712371220
Arozarena.301.40918635567111392848640
Franco.299.362211356315272920311853
Ramírez.295.3441492244618231033110
Paredes.282.35416327461008371132003
Bethancourt.263.292114203090716533001
Walls.254.35212628326271918371402
Raley.254.34611823307010211043711
Siri.250.300100212541920833501
Bruján.250.2862055000307010
Margot.244.3171231630412151120620
B.Lowe.204.3001572532518272254304
Mejía.195.2448213166016624002
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals39163.79555516489.042621520659172456
Anderson000.002015.0200012
Bristo000.001013.0000014
Hembree000.001001.1000012
Springs200.5633016.04111424
Fairbanks011.54130511.28321510
McClanahan801.971111064.047141462575
Poche312.41220118.217651912
Rasmussen422.6288044.236131321147
Chirinos212.7971029.0179921111
Cleavinger103.00150012.06542614
Eflin713.1799054.04819198752
Adam113.22240722.1171184830
Guerra003.606205.0422094
Kelly314.21220125.23112120719
Bradley314.4455024.12412124434
Beeks224.55206027.221141431426
Fleming104.62113048.251272591924
Kelley015.4062010.0966335
Glasnow006.231104.1533118
Faucher016.32104015.21711112912
Criswell116.4640015.11911113617
Thompson116.60160015.0121111279
Diekman006.757005.1444125
Littell018.104003.1733104
Burdi0011.253004.0665025
Raley0030.382002.21199201
Bethancourt0081.001000.1333100

