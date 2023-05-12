|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.273
|.346
|1324
|239
|361
|77
|4
|76
|228
|132
|326
|38
|13
|15
|Franco
|.318
|.374
|148
|23
|47
|14
|0
|7
|23
|12
|24
|12
|4
|3
|Ramírez
|.316
|.374
|98
|15
|31
|5
|1
|6
|15
|8
|22
|1
|0
|0
|J.Lowe
|.314
|.369
|102
|21
|32
|9
|0
|8
|25
|9
|24
|6
|1
|0
|Díaz
|.313
|.420
|131
|30
|41
|7
|0
|9
|20
|22
|23
|0
|0
|1
|Arozarena
|.312
|.394
|138
|25
|43
|5
|1
|9
|30
|15
|39
|3
|4
|0
|Raley
|.270
|.327
|89
|12
|24
|5
|0
|8
|17
|5
|32
|1
|1
|0
|Walls
|.261
|.363
|88
|21
|23
|4
|1
|6
|13
|13
|21
|6
|0
|2
|Paredes
|.259
|.323
|116
|19
|30
|8
|0
|4
|22
|7
|23
|0
|0
|2
|Margot
|.253
|.333
|91
|13
|23
|4
|0
|2
|10
|9
|15
|5
|2
|0
|Bruján
|.250
|.286
|20
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|Bethancourt
|.228
|.271
|79
|13
|18
|5
|0
|6
|14
|5
|23
|0
|0
|1
|Siri
|.208
|.267
|53
|10
|11
|3
|0
|3
|11
|5
|20
|3
|0
|0
|Mejía
|.207
|.277
|58
|11
|12
|5
|0
|1
|5
|6
|14
|0
|0
|2
|B.Lowe
|.186
|.287
|113
|21
|21
|3
|1
|7
|20
|16
|39
|1
|0
|3
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|30
|9
|2.93
|39
|39
|10
|347.2
|265
|118
|113
|24
|126
|333
|Fairbanks
|0
|0
|0.00
|8
|0
|3
|7.2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|Anderson
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|1
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Bristo
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|1
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Burdi
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Hembree
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Diekman
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Springs
|2
|0
|0.56
|3
|3
|0
|16.0
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|24
|Adam
|0
|0
|1.17
|16
|0
|4
|15.1
|11
|5
|2
|1
|5
|20
|Poche
|3
|0
|1.29
|16
|0
|0
|14.0
|12
|3
|2
|1
|8
|8
|McClanahan
|7
|0
|1.76
|8
|8
|0
|46.0
|32
|9
|9
|4
|20
|58
|Chirinos
|1
|1
|2.22
|6
|1
|0
|24.1
|14
|6
|6
|0
|10
|9
|Thompson
|1
|0
|2.45
|12
|0
|0
|11.0
|6
|3
|3
|0
|5
|7
|Rasmussen
|4
|2
|2.62
|8
|8
|0
|44.2
|36
|13
|13
|2
|11
|47
|Eflin
|4
|1
|2.91
|6
|6
|0
|34.0
|31
|11
|11
|4
|4
|35
|Cleavinger
|1
|0
|3.00
|15
|0
|0
|12.0
|6
|5
|4
|2
|6
|14
|Bradley
|3
|0
|3.52
|3
|3
|0
|15.1
|12
|6
|6
|2
|2
|23
|Guerra
|0
|0
|3.86
|5
|2
|0
|4.2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|8
|3
|Kelly
|3
|1
|4.05
|14
|0
|1
|20.0
|22
|9
|9
|0
|3
|17
|Fleming
|0
|0
|4.55
|7
|1
|0
|27.2
|28
|14
|14
|2
|13
|15
|Beeks
|1
|2
|6.00
|14
|3
|0
|18.0
|14
|12
|12
|2
|10
|13
|Faucher
|0
|1
|6.43
|8
|4
|0
|14.0
|16
|10
|10
|2
|6
|11
|Criswell
|0
|0
|6.75
|2
|0
|0
|6.2
|7
|5
|5
|1
|2
|10
|Kelley
|0
|1
|9.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Raley
|0
|0
|18.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
