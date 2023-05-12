BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.273.346132423936177476228132326381315
Franco.318.374148234714072312241243
Ramírez.316.37498153151615822100
J.Lowe.314.369102213290825924610
Díaz.313.4201313041709202223001
Arozarena.312.3941382543519301539340
Raley.270.32789122450817532110
Walls.261.363882123416131321602
Paredes.259.323116193080422723002
Margot.253.33391132340210915520
Bruján.250.2862055000307010
Bethancourt.228.27179131850614523001
Siri.208.26753101130311520300
Mejía.207.2775811125015614002
B.Lowe.186.2871132121317201639103
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals3092.93393910347.226511811324126333
Fairbanks000.008037.2300046
Anderson000.002015.0200012
Bristo000.001013.0000014
Burdi000.002003.0100014
Hembree000.001001.1000012
Diekman000.001001.0000001
Springs200.5633016.04111424
Adam001.17160415.111521520
Poche301.29160014.01232188
McClanahan701.7688046.0329942058
Chirinos112.2261024.114660109
Thompson102.45120011.0633057
Rasmussen422.6288044.236131321147
Eflin412.9166034.03111114435
Cleavinger103.00150012.06542614
Bradley303.5233015.112662223
Guerra003.865204.2322083
Kelly314.05140120.022990317
Fleming004.5571027.228141421315
Beeks126.00143018.014121221013
Faucher016.4384014.01610102611
Criswell006.752006.27551210
Kelley019.001002.0222010
Raley0018.001001.0322000

