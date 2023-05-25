|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.269
|.345
|1757
|310
|473
|94
|8
|97
|297
|179
|436
|62
|16
|17
|Díaz
|.322
|.425
|152
|35
|49
|9
|0
|11
|27
|24
|27
|0
|0
|1
|Arozarena
|.311
|.415
|180
|34
|56
|7
|1
|11
|39
|27
|46
|6
|4
|0
|J.Lowe
|.306
|.359
|144
|27
|44
|12
|0
|11
|35
|12
|36
|9
|2
|0
|Ramírez
|.290
|.342
|138
|20
|40
|6
|1
|7
|21
|10
|31
|1
|1
|0
|Franco
|.288
|.355
|198
|30
|57
|15
|2
|7
|25
|19
|29
|17
|5
|3
|Paredes
|.273
|.349
|154
|25
|42
|9
|0
|7
|33
|11
|29
|0
|0
|3
|Siri
|.250
|.299
|88
|19
|22
|4
|0
|8
|18
|7
|28
|4
|0
|0
|Bruján
|.250
|.286
|20
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|Raley
|.248
|.333
|113
|19
|28
|6
|0
|10
|19
|8
|43
|6
|1
|1
|Margot
|.246
|.321
|118
|16
|29
|4
|1
|2
|13
|11
|20
|6
|2
|0
|Walls
|.246
|.350
|118
|26
|29
|5
|2
|7
|19
|18
|36
|11
|0
|2
|Bethancourt
|.243
|.274
|107
|17
|26
|6
|0
|7
|15
|5
|32
|0
|0
|1
|Mejía
|.205
|.256
|78
|13
|16
|6
|0
|1
|6
|6
|22
|0
|0
|2
|B.Lowe
|.201
|.298
|149
|24
|30
|5
|1
|8
|24
|21
|50
|2
|0
|3
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|37
|15
|3.68
|52
|52
|15
|462.0
|396
|196
|189
|52
|159
|423
|Anderson
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|1
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Bristo
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|1
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Hembree
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Springs
|2
|0
|0.56
|3
|3
|0
|16.0
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|24
|Poche
|3
|0
|1.56
|20
|0
|1
|17.1
|14
|4
|3
|1
|9
|11
|Fairbanks
|0
|1
|1.69
|12
|0
|5
|10.2
|8
|3
|2
|1
|5
|9
|McClanahan
|8
|0
|1.97
|11
|11
|0
|64.0
|47
|14
|14
|6
|25
|75
|Rasmussen
|4
|2
|2.62
|8
|8
|0
|44.2
|36
|13
|13
|2
|11
|47
|Chirinos
|2
|1
|2.79
|7
|1
|0
|29.0
|17
|9
|9
|2
|11
|11
|Cleavinger
|1
|0
|3.00
|15
|0
|0
|12.0
|6
|5
|4
|2
|6
|14
|Eflin
|7
|1
|3.17
|9
|9
|0
|54.0
|48
|19
|19
|8
|7
|52
|Fleming
|1
|0
|3.59
|10
|2
|0
|42.2
|39
|17
|17
|4
|17
|21
|Adam
|1
|1
|3.60
|22
|0
|6
|20.0
|17
|11
|8
|4
|7
|25
|Guerra
|0
|0
|3.60
|6
|2
|0
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|0
|9
|4
|Bradley
|3
|1
|4.44
|5
|5
|0
|24.1
|24
|12
|12
|4
|4
|34
|Kelly
|3
|1
|4.44
|20
|0
|1
|24.1
|30
|12
|12
|0
|6
|18
|Beeks
|1
|2
|4.68
|18
|5
|0
|25.0
|18
|13
|13
|3
|12
|22
|Kelley
|0
|1
|5.62
|5
|2
|0
|8.0
|8
|5
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Faucher
|0
|1
|6.00
|9
|4
|0
|15.0
|16
|10
|10
|2
|7
|11
|Thompson
|1
|1
|6.60
|16
|0
|0
|15.0
|12
|11
|11
|2
|7
|9
|Criswell
|0
|1
|7.94
|3
|0
|0
|11.1
|15
|10
|10
|3
|3
|13
|Littell
|0
|1
|8.10
|4
|0
|0
|3.1
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|4
|Diekman
|0
|0
|9.00
|5
|0
|0
|4.0
|4
|4
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Burdi
|0
|0
|11.25
|3
|0
|0
|4.0
|6
|6
|5
|0
|2
|5
|Raley
|0
|0
|30.38
|2
|0
|0
|2.2
|11
|9
|9
|2
|0
|1
|Bethancourt
|0
|0
|81.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
