|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.286
|.358
|723
|145
|207
|39
|2
|46
|142
|70
|170
|16
|7
|7
|Ramírez
|.382
|.433
|55
|10
|21
|3
|1
|4
|9
|4
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Arozarena
|.350
|.404
|80
|16
|28
|3
|0
|5
|22
|6
|18
|3
|1
|0
|J.Lowe
|.345
|.390
|55
|12
|19
|7
|0
|4
|15
|4
|9
|4
|0
|0
|Walls
|.333
|.440
|42
|16
|14
|3
|1
|3
|8
|7
|8
|2
|0
|1
|Siri
|.318
|.333
|22
|5
|7
|2
|0
|2
|8
|1
|7
|1
|0
|0
|Díaz
|.310
|.412
|71
|18
|22
|2
|0
|6
|14
|11
|12
|0
|0
|1
|Franco
|.288
|.360
|80
|11
|23
|8
|0
|4
|13
|7
|15
|3
|3
|1
|B.Lowe
|.271
|.386
|59
|17
|16
|1
|0
|6
|15
|11
|20
|1
|0
|2
|Bethancourt
|.268
|.348
|41
|9
|11
|3
|0
|4
|7
|5
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Bruján
|.250
|.286
|20
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|Mejía
|.242
|.316
|33
|6
|8
|2
|0
|0
|4
|4
|11
|0
|0
|1
|Paredes
|.215
|.282
|65
|9
|14
|1
|0
|3
|11
|3
|16
|0
|0
|1
|Margot
|.200
|.246
|55
|7
|11
|2
|0
|2
|6
|3
|10
|2
|1
|0
|Raley
|.178
|.269
|45
|4
|8
|2
|0
|3
|7
|4
|18
|0
|1
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|18
|3
|2.79
|21
|21
|3
|187.0
|133
|60
|58
|12
|69
|197
|Chirinos
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|6.1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Fairbanks
|0
|0
|0.00
|6
|0
|2
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Bristo
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|1
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Springs
|2
|0
|0.56
|3
|3
|0
|16.0
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|24
|Cleavinger
|1
|0
|1.04
|10
|0
|0
|8.2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|10
|Poche
|1
|0
|1.23
|9
|0
|0
|7.1
|7
|2
|1
|1
|5
|2
|McClanahan
|4
|0
|1.86
|5
|5
|0
|29.0
|18
|6
|6
|2
|12
|37
|Rasmussen
|3
|1
|2.01
|4
|4
|0
|22.1
|14
|5
|5
|1
|7
|26
|Adam
|0
|0
|2.45
|8
|0
|0
|7.1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|4
|7
|Bradley
|2
|0
|2.61
|2
|2
|0
|10.1
|8
|3
|3
|0
|2
|17
|Thompson
|1
|0
|3.18
|6
|0
|0
|5.2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|3
|Eflin
|2
|0
|3.27
|2
|2
|0
|11.0
|12
|4
|4
|1
|1
|12
|Kelly
|2
|0
|4.63
|6
|0
|0
|11.2
|11
|6
|6
|0
|3
|10
|Fleming
|0
|0
|4.73
|4
|1
|0
|13.1
|15
|7
|7
|0
|5
|11
|Beeks
|0
|1
|5.59
|6
|2
|0
|9.2
|6
|6
|6
|2
|8
|8
|Faucher
|0
|0
|5.91
|6
|2
|0
|10.2
|14
|7
|7
|2
|2
|9
|Criswell
|0
|0
|6.75
|2
|0
|0
|6.2
|7
|5
|5
|1
|2
|10
|Kelley
|0
|1
|9.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
