BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.286.35872314520739246142701701677
Ramírez.382.433551021314949000
Arozarena.350.40480162830522618310
J.Lowe.345.3905512197041549400
Walls.333.440421614313878201
Siri.318.3332257202817100
Díaz.310.412711822206141112001
Franco.288.36080112380413715331
B.Lowe.271.386591716106151120102
Bethancourt.268.348419113047510000
Bruján.250.2862055000307010
Mejía.242.31633682004411001
Paredes.215.2826591410311316001
Margot.200.246557112026310210
Raley.178.26945482037418010
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals1832.7921213187.013360581269197
Chirinos000.002006.1300023
Fairbanks000.006026.0300034
Bristo000.001013.0000014
Springs200.5633016.04111424
Cleavinger101.0410008.23210410
Poche101.239007.1721152
McClanahan401.8655029.0186621237
Rasmussen312.0144022.114551726
Adam002.458007.1322147
Bradley202.6122010.18330217
Thompson103.186005.2322033
Eflin203.2722011.012441112
Kelly204.6360011.211660310
Fleming004.7341013.115770511
Beeks015.596209.2666288
Faucher005.9162010.21477229
Criswell006.752006.27551210
Kelley019.001002.0222010

