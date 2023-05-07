BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.277.349115221731969469207111286321215
Ramírez.329.39485142841615818100
Díaz.327.4361102836509181919001
Arozarena.325.3971232440519301131330
J.Lowe.318.37588182880619822510
Franco.302.36612922391406201122743
Walls.276.375761921315111118602
Margot.253.31283102140210615520
Paredes.252.325103182660419720002
Bruján.250.2862055000307010
Raley.233.2967391750716429110
Siri.233.2864381030210416300
Bethancourt.232.28069121650511521001
B.Lowe.214.306982021317201334103
Mejía.212.2635210114015414002
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals2772.9034349303.22301039821105298
Fairbanks000.008037.2300046
Anderson000.001013.0200002
Bristo000.001013.0000014
Burdi000.002003.0100014
Guerra000.002101.2000031
Hembree000.001001.1000012
Springs200.5633016.04111424
Adam001.35140313.19521517
Poche301.50140012.01032176
Thompson101.80110010.0422045
Chirinos101.8651019.1944068
McClanahan602.0277040.0289941651
Eflin402.2555028.024773331
Rasmussen323.1177037.234131321140
Fleming003.1861022.221880914
Cleavinger103.18140011.16542614
Bradley303.5233015.112662223
Kelly314.26130119.022990315
Faucher016.4384014.01610102611
Criswell006.752006.27551210
Beeks026.89122015.213121221010
Kelley019.001002.0222010
Raley0018.001001.0322000

