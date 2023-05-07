|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.277
|.349
|1152
|217
|319
|69
|4
|69
|207
|111
|286
|32
|12
|15
|Ramírez
|.329
|.394
|85
|14
|28
|4
|1
|6
|15
|8
|18
|1
|0
|0
|Díaz
|.327
|.436
|110
|28
|36
|5
|0
|9
|18
|19
|19
|0
|0
|1
|Arozarena
|.325
|.397
|123
|24
|40
|5
|1
|9
|30
|11
|31
|3
|3
|0
|J.Lowe
|.318
|.375
|88
|18
|28
|8
|0
|6
|19
|8
|22
|5
|1
|0
|Franco
|.302
|.366
|129
|22
|39
|14
|0
|6
|20
|11
|22
|7
|4
|3
|Walls
|.276
|.375
|76
|19
|21
|3
|1
|5
|11
|11
|18
|6
|0
|2
|Margot
|.253
|.312
|83
|10
|21
|4
|0
|2
|10
|6
|15
|5
|2
|0
|Paredes
|.252
|.325
|103
|18
|26
|6
|0
|4
|19
|7
|20
|0
|0
|2
|Bruján
|.250
|.286
|20
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|Raley
|.233
|.296
|73
|9
|17
|5
|0
|7
|16
|4
|29
|1
|1
|0
|Siri
|.233
|.286
|43
|8
|10
|3
|0
|2
|10
|4
|16
|3
|0
|0
|Bethancourt
|.232
|.280
|69
|12
|16
|5
|0
|5
|11
|5
|21
|0
|0
|1
|B.Lowe
|.214
|.306
|98
|20
|21
|3
|1
|7
|20
|13
|34
|1
|0
|3
|Mejía
|.212
|.263
|52
|10
|11
|4
|0
|1
|5
|4
|14
|0
|0
|2
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|27
|7
|2.90
|34
|34
|9
|303.2
|230
|103
|98
|21
|105
|298
|Fairbanks
|0
|0
|0.00
|8
|0
|3
|7.2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|Anderson
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|1
|3.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bristo
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|1
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Burdi
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Guerra
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|1
|0
|1.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Hembree
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Springs
|2
|0
|0.56
|3
|3
|0
|16.0
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|24
|Adam
|0
|0
|1.35
|14
|0
|3
|13.1
|9
|5
|2
|1
|5
|17
|Poche
|3
|0
|1.50
|14
|0
|0
|12.0
|10
|3
|2
|1
|7
|6
|Thompson
|1
|0
|1.80
|11
|0
|0
|10.0
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|5
|Chirinos
|1
|0
|1.86
|5
|1
|0
|19.1
|9
|4
|4
|0
|6
|8
|McClanahan
|6
|0
|2.02
|7
|7
|0
|40.0
|28
|9
|9
|4
|16
|51
|Eflin
|4
|0
|2.25
|5
|5
|0
|28.0
|24
|7
|7
|3
|3
|31
|Rasmussen
|3
|2
|3.11
|7
|7
|0
|37.2
|34
|13
|13
|2
|11
|40
|Fleming
|0
|0
|3.18
|6
|1
|0
|22.2
|21
|8
|8
|0
|9
|14
|Cleavinger
|1
|0
|3.18
|14
|0
|0
|11.1
|6
|5
|4
|2
|6
|14
|Bradley
|3
|0
|3.52
|3
|3
|0
|15.1
|12
|6
|6
|2
|2
|23
|Kelly
|3
|1
|4.26
|13
|0
|1
|19.0
|22
|9
|9
|0
|3
|15
|Faucher
|0
|1
|6.43
|8
|4
|0
|14.0
|16
|10
|10
|2
|6
|11
|Criswell
|0
|0
|6.75
|2
|0
|0
|6.2
|7
|5
|5
|1
|2
|10
|Beeks
|0
|2
|6.89
|12
|2
|0
|15.2
|13
|12
|12
|2
|10
|10
|Kelley
|0
|1
|9.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Raley
|0
|0
|18.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
