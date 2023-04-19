BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.286.35861612517636141123591391267
J.Lowe.372.413439166041138200
Ramírez.354.40448817303736000
Walls.351.429371513313757101
Siri.318.3332257202817100
Arozarena.313.37367132130418515210
Franco.301.36373112280413513321
B.Lowe.283.411461413105121013102
Mejía.276.3532968200449001
Díaz.259.380581515205121010001
Bruján.250.2862035000307010
Paredes.236.3115581300310315001
Bethancourt.235.3163488303647000
Margot.217.26946610102539210
Raley.211.29538482037313010
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals1532.7218183159.01135048854159
Chirinos000.002006.1300023
Fairbanks000.004024.0200001
Bristo000.001013.0000014
Springs200.5633016.04111424
Cleavinger001.298007.0321047
Adam001.427006.1211045
McClanahan401.5744023.0154401127
Poche101.697005.1521151
Rasmussen212.6033017.111551419
Bradley202.6122010.18330217
Beeks013.005209.0633236
Thompson103.186005.2322033
Eflin203.2722011.012441112
Faucher004.155108.2944226
Kelly105.595009.21066029
Fleming006.1031010.11477058
Criswell009.001004.0444007
Kelley019.001002.0222010

