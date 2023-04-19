|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.286
|.358
|616
|125
|176
|36
|1
|41
|123
|59
|139
|12
|6
|7
|J.Lowe
|.372
|.413
|43
|9
|16
|6
|0
|4
|11
|3
|8
|2
|0
|0
|Ramírez
|.354
|.404
|48
|8
|17
|3
|0
|3
|7
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Walls
|.351
|.429
|37
|15
|13
|3
|1
|3
|7
|5
|7
|1
|0
|1
|Siri
|.318
|.333
|22
|5
|7
|2
|0
|2
|8
|1
|7
|1
|0
|0
|Arozarena
|.313
|.373
|67
|13
|21
|3
|0
|4
|18
|5
|15
|2
|1
|0
|Franco
|.301
|.363
|73
|11
|22
|8
|0
|4
|13
|5
|13
|3
|2
|1
|B.Lowe
|.283
|.411
|46
|14
|13
|1
|0
|5
|12
|10
|13
|1
|0
|2
|Mejía
|.276
|.353
|29
|6
|8
|2
|0
|0
|4
|4
|9
|0
|0
|1
|Díaz
|.259
|.380
|58
|15
|15
|2
|0
|5
|12
|10
|10
|0
|0
|1
|Bruján
|.250
|.286
|20
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|Paredes
|.236
|.311
|55
|8
|13
|0
|0
|3
|10
|3
|15
|0
|0
|1
|Bethancourt
|.235
|.316
|34
|8
|8
|3
|0
|3
|6
|4
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Margot
|.217
|.269
|46
|6
|10
|1
|0
|2
|5
|3
|9
|2
|1
|0
|Raley
|.211
|.295
|38
|4
|8
|2
|0
|3
|7
|3
|13
|0
|1
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|15
|3
|2.72
|18
|18
|3
|159.0
|113
|50
|48
|8
|54
|159
|Chirinos
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|6.1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Fairbanks
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|2
|4.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bristo
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|1
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Springs
|2
|0
|0.56
|3
|3
|0
|16.0
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|24
|Cleavinger
|0
|0
|1.29
|8
|0
|0
|7.0
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|7
|Adam
|0
|0
|1.42
|7
|0
|0
|6.1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|5
|McClanahan
|4
|0
|1.57
|4
|4
|0
|23.0
|15
|4
|4
|0
|11
|27
|Poche
|1
|0
|1.69
|7
|0
|0
|5.1
|5
|2
|1
|1
|5
|1
|Rasmussen
|2
|1
|2.60
|3
|3
|0
|17.1
|11
|5
|5
|1
|4
|19
|Bradley
|2
|0
|2.61
|2
|2
|0
|10.1
|8
|3
|3
|0
|2
|17
|Beeks
|0
|1
|3.00
|5
|2
|0
|9.0
|6
|3
|3
|2
|3
|6
|Thompson
|1
|0
|3.18
|6
|0
|0
|5.2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|3
|Eflin
|2
|0
|3.27
|2
|2
|0
|11.0
|12
|4
|4
|1
|1
|12
|Faucher
|0
|0
|4.15
|5
|1
|0
|8.2
|9
|4
|4
|2
|2
|6
|Kelly
|1
|0
|5.59
|5
|0
|0
|9.2
|10
|6
|6
|0
|2
|9
|Fleming
|0
|0
|6.10
|3
|1
|0
|10.1
|14
|7
|7
|0
|5
|8
|Criswell
|0
|0
|9.00
|1
|0
|0
|4.0
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|7
|Kelley
|0
|1
|9.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
